We are moving on to the second week of April 2022 and with that, there are several promising series releasing on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 and more. On the other hand, cinema halls are running with full capacity, so this week we don't have any movie releases on OTT. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Mai, which will drop on Netflix on April 15. Created by Atul Mongia, the synopsis of the series reads, "A grieving mother discovers the criminals behind her daughter's tragic death, and transforms from meek to merciless to get the real story." The crime-thriller web series stars Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan and Prashant Narayan, among others. Mai Trailer: Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Netflix Series on a Mother’s Revenge Is Intriguing (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Outer Range, which is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 15. The mystery-thriller series features Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey and Lewis Pullman. The web show is based on a rancher, who fights for his land and family. Another interesting release of the week would be The Kardashians, which will release on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar on April 14. The reality TV show sees Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner. The Kardashians Trailer: The Sisters Are Welcoming You Back Into Their Lives, Travis Baker and Pete Davidson Become the New Additions to the Family (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Happiness: April 12, 2022 | Korean

2. Hard Cell: April 12, 2022 | Korean

3. Anatomy of a Scandal: April 15, 2022

4. Mai: April 15, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Outer Range: April 15, 2022

Voot Select

1. The First Lady: April 15, 2022

MX Player

1. Dhahanam: April 14, 2022

ZEE5

1. Gaalivaana: April 14, 2022 | Telugu

Hoichoi

1. Srikanto: April 14, 2022 | Bengali

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Kardashians: April 14, 2022

So which series are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

