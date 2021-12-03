Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Soneva, the pioneering luxury resorts operator, has announced the launch of Soneva Soul, a new wellness brand that combines thousands of years of ancient healing with modern science and medicine to reconnect mind, body and soul.

This unique, transformative wellness concept builds upon Soneva's experience at the forefront of the luxury hospitality and wellbeing industry over the last 26 years. The result of the knowledge and expertise gathered along Soneva's journey, it will offer unique wellbeing services in the ultimate healing environment, providing balance, innovative healing and health optimisation.

"Wellness permeates all that we do at Soneva: our sustainable, barefoot philosophy that reconnects our guests to the earth; our life-affirming natural locations; our delicious yet health-focused cuisine; and our life-changing guest experiences," says Sonu Shivdasani, CEO and Co-founder of Soneva. "Soneva Soul is the culmination of everything we have learned since we launched our spa at Soneva Fushi in 1995, the very first resort spa in the Maldives. Much like Soneva, at Soneva Soul we are pioneering an approach that combines apparent opposites to offer our guests a transformative and personalised wellbeing experience."

Offering each guest a personalised pathway to health, happiness and fulfilment, Soneva Soul will encompass resort spas; movement, sleep, yoga and meditation programmes; wellness and lifestyle products; a global network of acclaimed wellness specialists; and innovative, regenerative modalities and medical services. As the brand grows, it will tailor integrated care plans guided by the principle of 'lifestyle evolution', helping guests realise their utmost potential and achieve their long-term wellness goals.

The new Soneva Soul Island Spa at Soneva Jani elevates guests' wellness experience far beyond the pampering treatments and massages found at a typical wellness centre or resort spa. Linked by raised walkways that wind among the trees, the three-level complex is designed in perfect harmony with its stunning setting on the eastern side of the island. Complementing the existing Over-water Spa at The Gathering, it includes open-air treatment rooms, consultation suites, therapeutic biomodulation rooms, a state-of-the-art gym and juice bar. A yoga pavilion and meditation platform sit high above the tree line, offering 360-degree views across the turquoise private lagoon.

Soneva Soul is now operational across Soneva's other award-winning resorts: Soneva Fushi in the Maldives' Baa Atoll and Soneva Kiri in Thailand. The coming weeks will also see the opening phase of an expanded Soneva Soul resort wellness centre at Soneva Fushi. In the longer term, Soneva will also work with like-minded partners to launch one-of-a-kind wellness destinations across the world. Between now and early 2022, each Soneva Soul will establish a permanent team that includes an Ayurvedic doctor, Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner, integrative medicine doctor and highly trained therapists. The resident team will be complemented by a network of international visiting wellness specialists, selected for their expertise across a full spectrum of wellness practices, healing, fitness and spirituality.

Working in partnership with each guest, Soneva Soul's wellness experts will curate a wellness journey that supports every aspect of their life. This includes rest, recovery and regeneration as well as detoxification, movement, and optimisation, following principles such as balance, mindful living and self care.

Based upon outcomes that target guests' specific needs, the treatment menu at each Soneva Soul unites traditional wellness philosophies, such as Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine, herbalism and medicinal mushrooms, with cutting-edge treatment methodologies and therapeutic biomodulation, which will include heart rate variability testing, platelet-rich plasma (PRP therapy), nutrient IV therapy, cryotherapy, ozone therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Each Soneva Soul wellness journey can start at any point - whether an individual is looking to kick-start a healthier lifestyle, heal following an illness or injury, improve their physical or mental performance, or simply relax and indulge.

Led by master fitness trainers and bodywork experts, the Soneva Soul Movement Programme balances functional gym-based fitness - with natural free movement techniques and experiential fitness, surrounded by nature - such as jungle gyms and deep-water aquatic fitness sessions. Yoga, Pranayama Breathing and Meditation Programmes reinforce the link between mind, body and soul, with one-on-one and group sessions with resident yoga masters and renowned visiting experts. And an expert-led Sleep Programme creates a personalised programme for healthier long-term sleeping habits.

For more information, please visit the website: soneva.com/soneva-soul.

