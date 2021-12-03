Haryana, December 3: In yet another case of honor killing, Fatehabad police have charged nine people, including the victim's parents for the murder of a 21-year-old woman. The police recovered the half-burnt body of a woman from a pyre at the cremation ground in Dhangar village in Fatehabad on Wednesday. Reportedly, the woman had married against her family's wishes.

The victim, identified as Shiksha, had married Anoop Kumar, a youth from the same village against the wishes of her family last year. The couple had shifted to Chandigarh for work. However, when the victim told her mother about the marriage over the phone, her mother asked her to return home and assured her that their marriage would be solemnised as per rituals. Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: 4 Men Kill Sister for Marrying Outside Caste in Meerut.

According to reports, when the couple returned to their respective families, the victim's husband was told over the phone call that her wife has died and her family was performing last rites at the cremation ground by an unknown woman on Wednesday. Following this, Anoop approached the police and told them about the incident, suspecting that Siksha’s family had killed her for marrying against their wish. Bihar: Man Shot Dead in Honour Killing Case, Family Assaulted.

"Acting on information, the police, along with the fire brigade and forensic experts, rushed to the cremation ground and retrieved the half-burnt body from the pyre. We have registered a case under Sections 302, 201, 148, and 149 of the IPC against the woman’s mother, father Mahender Singh, uncles Sunder, Kalu, Atmaram, and four others," reported HT, quoting SP Surender Singh Bhoria as saying. The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of her death.

