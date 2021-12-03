Last week, we had heard that Motorola has been planning to launch the Moto G51 5G phone in India this month. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the launch date of the same. The tipster has revealed on his Twitter account that the company will launch the Moto G51 device on December 10, 2021. However, the Lenovo-owned phone maker is yet to announce the launch date for the same. Moto G51 5G Likely To Be Priced in India Under Rs 20,000: Report.

The tipster has also revealed several key specifications of the handset along with its launch date. Sharma reveals that Moto G51 will be a true 5G phone with 12 5G bands and will come with Snapdragon 480+ chipset. The device is said to be the most affordable Moto G-Series phone with 5G connectivity. Last month, the handset debuted in Europe, along with Moto G71, Moto G41, Moto G31, Moto G200 and will carry similar specifications as that of the European variant.

Moto G51 5G will get a 6.8-inch FHD+ Max Vision display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. As mentioned earlier, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 480+ processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset is likely to sport a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there will be a 13MP camera. Moreover, Moto G51 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The smartphone is rumoured to cost Rs 19,999.

