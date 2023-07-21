NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 21: Sony India today announced the release of its latest breakthrough in audio technology, the WF-C700N truly wireless earbuds. With this remarkable addition to Sony's audio lineup, music enthusiasts can now experience unparalleled freedom, exceptional comfort, and superior sound quality like never before.

Also Read | Seema Haider Case: Pakistani Woman, Who Illegally Crossed Borders for ‘PUBG Lover’, Requests PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath To Let Her Stay in India.

1. Noise-cancelling technology to immerse yourself in music

With the WF-C700N, it’s just you and the music. You can cancel out background noise with noise cancelling or use the Ambient Sound Mode to stay connected to your natural surroundings. In Ambient Sound mode, the feedforward mics capture more of the ambient sound around you, so you can enjoy a natural listening experience while staying connected to your environment. You can personalize the settings within the Sony | Headphones Connect app or use the Focus on Voice setting to chat without removing your earbuds. You can step into a coffee shop and quickly order with ease, then just as quickly sit back, and enjoy your favourite entertainment distraction-free.

Also Read | Philippines’ Marcos Refuses to Cooperate with ICC.

2. Easy button operation allows you to switch between Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound modes with one push.

The WF-C700N also features Adaptive Sound Control which adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are and what you are doing. It recognizes locations that you frequently visit, such as your workplace, the gym, or a favorite café, and switches the sound modes that suit the situation. With this, you can seamlessly move through your surroundings all while letting your favorite artists and entertainment play on.

3. Experience all-day comfort with ergonomic surface design of WF-C700 with a pocket-sized carrying case

The WF-C700N has been designed with comfort and stability in mind, no matter the size of your ears. Sony has designed the WF-C700N by utilizing extensive ear shape data collated since it introduced the world’s first in-ear headphones in 1982, as well as evaluation of the sensitivity of various types of ears. The WF-C700N earbuds combine a shape to perfectly match the human ear with an ergonomic surface design for a more stable fit, so you can listen for longer without needing a break. The cylindrical charging case is small and easy to carry around in a pocket or bag so you can take the earbuds anywhere you go. Its case has a geometrically patterned texture for a stylish, luxurious look and feel. The texture, quality, and colours of WF-C700N are designed with your style and comfort in mind. With black, white, lavender and sage green to choose from so that you can find the one that suits you best.

4. Reliable hands-free calling experience that is clearer than ever before

The WF-C700N also provides reliable call quality thanks to the wind noise reduction structure which delivers your voice clearly, even on a windy day.

5. Up to 15 hours of battery life with quick charging for 10 mins for up to 1 hour of playback

With a long-lasting battery life of up to 15 hours and smart features, the WF-C700N truly wireless earbuds are made for everyday life. Additionally, 10+10 hours of charging in the carrying case.

6. Boost the quality of compressed music files and enjoy streaming music with high-quality sound through DSEE.

The WF-C700N delivers high-quality sound thanks to DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine). Plus, with the help of Sony’s original 5mm driver unit, the WF-C700N packs a punch, producing powerful bass and stunningly clear vocals despite their small size, bringing out the best in whatever genre or entertainment you choose. You can also change your music to fit your taste with the EQ settings on the Sony | Headphones Connect app.

7. Multipoint connection allows you to quickly switch between two devices at once

For total convenience, the WF-C700N feature a Multipoint connection which means they can be paired with two Bluetooth® devices at the same time. So, when a call comes in, your earbuds know which device is ringing and connects to the right one automatically.

8. With IPX4 splash-proof and sweat-proof design, WF-C700 are perfect for your everyday usage

With IPX4 water resistance splashes and sweat will not stop these earbuds so you can keep on moving to the music.

Price and Availability:

The WF-C700N will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from 15th July 2023 onwards.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)