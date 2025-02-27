VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27: SRM Technologies (SRM Tech), a global provider of digital and technology consulting services, has been officially recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership excellence.

Also Read | Instagram Reels App: Meta Reportedly Developing Standalone Reels App To Rival TikTok Amid Its Ongoing US Ban Concerns.

This prestigious certification is awarded based on confidential employee feedback and an independent assessment of workplace policies and initiatives - prioritizing key factors such as trust, respect, camaraderie, and overall employee experience at SRM Tech.

"We empower our employees to deliver the best services to our global customers by fostering an environment where they feel valued, supported, and motivated to achieve their full potential. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to building a workplace that encourages collaboration, innovation, and happiness. We are especially proud of achieving this in India, where our largest talent base is located, and we aim to extend this recognition across our global offices in the near future," said Manivannan S, CEO of SRM Tech.

Also Read | International Polar Bear Day 2025: Know Date, Aim and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About Challenges Polar Bears Face Due to Climate Change.

SRM Tech is committed to fostering employee growth and career advancement through a range of initiatives that create a supportive and inclusive work culture. Examples of such programs include SWAG (SRM Women Achievers Group), which promotes a gender-balanced workplace; Project Elevate, an award program recognizing individuals and teams driving innovation and customer satisfaction; and ReLaunch - the Return-to-Work program, which helps women re-enter the workforce after a career break. Additionally, the organization also supports employees for global assignments and international client engagements through cross-cultural enablement programs.

"At SRM Tech, we believe that innovation starts with our people. By providing them with the right resources and opportunities, we create an environment where every individual can thrive. We celebrate various occasions together, encourage team bonding, and maintain open communication channels that foster healthy collaboration and continuous feedback," added Bala Vummidi, VP of Human Resources at SRM Tech.

Reinforcing this commitment to a holistic employee experience, SRM Tech prioritizes key benefits like flexible work arrangements that promote work-life harmony, comprehensive healthcare coverage extending to employees' families, global client engagement opportunities, and structured leadership development pathways that foster both personal and professional growth. This well-rounded approach ensures that employees have the support and resources they need to grow in their careers while maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

Learn more about Life at SRM Tech here and check this link for potential job opportunities: https://www.srmtech.com/careers/

About SRM Technologies

Founded in 1998, SRM Technologies is a trusted global partner in digital transformation, technology consulting, product engineering, and automotive embedded solutions. With a 25-year legacy, 10 global offices, and 1,200+ dedicated professionals, SRM Tech delivers transformative solutions to clients across industries including manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, BFSI, consumer & retail, telecommunications, and automotive.

https://www.srmtech.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)