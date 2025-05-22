VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 22: SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat (SRMUH) continues to emerge as a formative ground for innovators in the technology and social impact sectors. Nishit Bhasin, a graduate of the 2018-2022 B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering batch, specialising in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, has been featured in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 North America list for his groundbreaking work in digital accessibility through his startup, IncSkill.

Reflecting on his academic journey, Nishit describes his time at SRMUH as "chaotic, fun, and unexpectedly foundational." He was among the first batches to enrol in the IBM-collaborated AI and Data Science specialisation, a programme that was ahead of its time. "We were introduced to cutting-edge technologies when they were still emerging in the broader tech space," he said.

Hands-On Experience Beyond the ClassroomAmong the most memorable experiences of his time at SRMUH was organising Prisma Fest, the university's flagship cultural event. "It was in its early years back then, so it was all hands on deck. I worked on everything, from logistics to photography, running across campus and local areas to make sure things were in place. That experience taught me more about accountability and execution than many formal courses could."

Alongside academic learning, these extracurricular initiatives played a significant role in shaping Nishit's approach to problem-solving and leadership.

Faculty Mentorship That Made a Lasting ImpactNishit attributes a large part of his academic and professional growth to the mentorship he received from the SRMUH faculty. Professors Sandhya Tarwani, Puneet Goswami, Lakshita Agarwal, and Manoj Sir were instrumental in providing both academic support and personal guidance.

He recalls working on a blockchain research paper under the mentorship of Professors Lakshita Agarwal and Puneet Goswami. "We were clueless in the beginning, but they guided us patiently. That project taught me how to take a raw idea, develop it, and see it through--a process that's remarkably similar to building a startup."

Manoj Madhwan Kutti Sir, Director of IR and Administration, in particular, played a crucial role in encouraging Nishit to pursue postgraduate studies and explore interdisciplinary learning paths.

How SRMUH Helped Shape an Entrepreneurial MindsetWhat stood out to Nishit was the university's forward-thinking curriculum. "At many universities, students study traditional computer science and then self-learn AI later. SRMUH gave us that head start by embedding AI and Data Science into our core programme right from the beginning."

Nishit believes this early exposure enabled him to think beyond programming and start considering real-world systems, scalability, and impact. "The freedom SRMUH offered to experiment with ideas, build projects, and learn from trial and error gave me the confidence to think like a builder."

Laying the Groundwork for IncSkillToday, Nishit leads IncSkill, a startup using artificial intelligence to improve digital accessibility for people with disabilities. He credits SRMUH with giving him two things that proved invaluable: early technical expertise and a proactive mindset.

"Thanks to the IBM-certified courses and specialisation track, I had already completed multiple AI projects before pursuing my master's degree. That head start helped immensely when we began building IncSkill. More importantly, SRMUH taught me how to take initiative. Whether it was organising a fest or building side projects, there was a strong culture of self-starting and learning on the go."

Courses and Projects That Made a DifferenceThe IBM-led machine learning and AI courses at SRMUH stood out as particularly influential. They combined theoretical knowledge with real-world problem solving. "These weren't just academic exercises, they challenged us to build practical applications. The blockchain research project, for instance, gave me my first deep-tech experience and taught me the value of iteration and critical thinking, skills I now use daily."

Advice to Future SRMUH InnovatorsTo current students, Nishit offers practical and forward-looking advice: "Don't limit yourself to becoming a software engineer. Be a builder. With tools like generative AI, no-code platforms, and automation agents, technical skills are only part of the equation. What really sets you apart is your ability to understand users, validate ideas, and solve real problems."

He emphasises the importance of maintaining curiosity and focusing on substance over status. "Don't chase job titles or big company names for the sake of it. Instead, ask yourself: What problem am I solving? That mindset is what leads to long-term growth."

Global Recognition Backed by Strong FoundationsNishit's journey from SRMUH to Forbes recognition is a symbol of what a forward-thinking academic environment can achieve. His story has been featured in several major publications, including:

* Forbes 30 Under 30 Profile

* University of Washington Feature - Forbes Social Impact Recognition

* SiliconIndia - Indian Tech Visionary on Forbes List

* Techstars Highlight - FounderFandom Recognition

* TechBullion - Pioneering Digital Accessibility Innovation

About SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat (SRMUH)

SRMUH stands at the intersection of deep tech education and entrepreneurial thinking. With industry-aligned programmes like the IBM-collaborated AI & Data Science track, SRMUH trains students with emerging skill sets long before they become mainstream. The project-driven curriculum, research opportunities, and startup-friendly ecosystem foster real-world problem solving from day one. SRMUH doesn't just prepare students for jobs, but the university enables them to create the future. From blockchain research to AI innovation, the graduates are already building companies, filing patents, and earning global recognition. SRMUH is where ambitious thinkers transform into impactful builders, with the tools, mentorship, and mindset to lead.

