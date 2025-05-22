Mumbai, May 22: With its growing popularity across Assam, the Bodoland Lottery has become a key name among state-run draws. Organised by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Thursday, May 22, will be declared shortly. Participants can check the winning ticket numbers for today’s lucky draw online. The Bodoland Lottery Result is announced three times a day, starting at 12 PM, followed by 3 PM, and 7 PM, on the official website. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, along with the winners' list of Thursday's lucky draw and ticket numbers.

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format is made available on the ads-free official portal, bodolotteries.com, where users can view the full winners' list and ticket numbers. Popular draws like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi are among the frequently played lotteries across Assam, other than the Bodoland lottery. With increasing engagement from lottery enthusiasts, these results are awaited daily with much anticipation. Scroll below to know where to check the complete Bodoland Lottery results for today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The official Bodoland Lottery results are released daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on bodolotteries.com. The website offers an ad-free, user-friendly interface where players can easily access the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format. This PDF contains the comprehensive winners' list along with winning ticket numbers. Click here to get the Bodoland Lottery Result and verify your ticket instantly. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 22 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Many lotteries are played across India, with at least 13 states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, West Bengal, and Assam, legally operating state-run lotteries. These draws are conducted daily or weekly and come under strict government regulation to ensure transparency. Popular formats include paper tickets and online platforms, with results published regularly.

While lotteries offer excitement and the hope of instant winnings, LatestLY advises participants to approach them with caution. Always play responsibly, stay within your financial limits, and remember that lottery games should be seen as a form of entertainment rather than a source of income.

