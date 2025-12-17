HT Syndication

Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 17: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pon Pure Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Chennai, to establish a Joint Laboratory for Oil-Field Chemical Product Development and Analytical Testing, with a focused emphasis on drilling fluids and related formulations. The initiative marks a first-of-its-kind industry-academia collaboration in India in the domain of oil-field chemicals.

Also Read | Gruha Laxmi Scheme Row in Karnataka: Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar Claims She Is Being Targeted as She Is Woman; BJP Asks Her Not To Play Victim Card.

The joint facility, to be named the "SRMIST-Pon Pure Chemicals Lab," will be established at the SRMIST main campus. The tentative cost of equipment for setting up the Oil Field Testing Laboratory is estimated at ₹75 lakh. As part of the collaboration, Pon Pure Chemicals will contribute ₹20 lakh towards equipment procurement through its CSR funds, while SRMIST will support the remaining cost for establishing the laboratory infrastructure.

The collaboration aims to strengthen applied research, promote indigenous product development, and bridge the gap between academic research and industrial application in the oil and gas sector.

Also Read | Louvre Partially Back in Action Despite Walkout.

Pon Pure Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. is a leading chemical manufacturer and distributor with operations across 24 states in India and a global presence spanning the USA, Europe, the Gulf region, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Singapore. The company's portfolio includes performance chemicals, specialty chemicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, food ingredients, and oil-field chemicals.

Commenting on the MoU, Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST, said: "This partnership exemplifies how CSR-driven industry-academia initiatives can directly address India's need for specialised skills and research in chemistry. By working closely with Pon Pure Chemicals, we are enabling our students and faculty to engage in cutting-edge, industry-relevant research, while contributing to the growth of indigenous technology in oil-field chemicals."

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Surya Prakash, Executive Director, Pon Pure Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., said: "Globally, innovation in chemistry is where real progress happens. In India, especially in specialised areas such as oil-field chemistry, there is significant scope for research-led innovation. The way drilling operations are carried out today can be improved substantially through scientific intervention and indigenous product development."

Highlighting the motivation behind funding the project through CSR, he added: "By establishing this CSR-supported drilling and oil-field chemicals laboratory at SRMIST, we believe a large number of students will benefit. While students may study chemical engineering, opportunities for specialisation, particularly in oil and gas, are limited. This initiative will help bridge that gap and create focused expertise."

Emphasising the long-term academic and research impact, Mr. Surya Prakash noted: "With strong chemistry faculty and a research-driven ecosystem, meaningful and industry-relevant products can emerge from this collaboration. Sustainability and applied research will be key focus areas moving forward."

The joint laboratory will support research and development activities, industry-oriented training for students and faculty, and technology transfer of newly developed products. SRMIST also plans to offer certificate, diploma, and degree programmes in relevant areas, including mud engineering, aligned with industry needs.

The collaboration reinforces SRMIST's commitment to fostering impactful industry partnerships, advancing applied research, and preparing students for emerging sectors within the global energy and chemicals landscape.

ABOUT SRM

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2025 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 11th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems.

SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur and Acharapakkam (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in.

SRMIST Contact:

Devadeep Konwar

Director - Communications

Email: director.communications@srmist.edu.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)