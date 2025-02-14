PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 14: Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited (SGLTL) is proud to announce its first-ever Q3 financial results following a successful listing on the NSE and BSE. Our strong financial performance reflects our strong business fundamentals, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to innovation and success of customers.

Key Financial Highlights (9M FY25)

- Total Revenue: Rs. 45,493.22 lakh, a 33% YoY growth

- EBITDA: Rs. 9,137.93 lakh, up 42% YoY, with a margin of 20.09%

- Profit Before Tax (PBT): Rs. 7,130.71 lakh, a 46% YoY increase

- Profit After Tax (PAT): Rs. 5,215.86 lakh, up 45% YoY, with a margin of 11.47%

- Cash Flow from Operations: Rs. 600 lakh for 9M FY25

Despite a slight sequential quarter seasonal dip in Q3 due to employee leave during the festive period, our 9M FY25 performance remains strong, reinforcing our position as a leading player in the industry.

Strategic Milestones and Future Growth Plans

1. Expansion and New Investments

-Successfully raised Rs.210 crores in our IPO, fuelling our growth initiatives.

-Took possession of S2 Unit 5 (100,000 sq. ft.)--operations expected to begin by February end.

-Endeavor to establish a new subsidiary in the USA to strengthen our exports, set for completion by Q4 FY25.

2. Exciting Product Launches - Strengthening India's Industrial Capabilities

We are at the forefront of innovation, bringing cutting-edge technologies including products from our strategic investor AGI Inc. Japan to India. Our new product line is set to new market standards, unlocking an estimated Rs.2,000 crore opportunity in India.

Upcoming Launches:

-Shell & Tube Glass-Lined Heat Exchangers - significant advantage for the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, significantly improving operational reliability.

-Our High Conductivity Glass-Lined Reactors are designed to deliver superior performance with 100% enhanced safety, ensuring increased plant safety by significantly reducing operational risks and extending glass life for long-term durability. These advanced reactors reduce maintenance costs, improve efficiency, and enhance safety, making them an ideal choice for optimizing industrial processes.

-Low Leaching, High Corrosive-Resistance Reactors - Setting new industry standards for durability and chemical resistance.

-Advanced PTFE-Lined Equipment & Components - Expanding our portfolio to meet the increasing demand for high-performance, corrosion-resistant solutions.

These innovations are set to redefine process efficiency and reliability in the Indian pharmaceutical, chemical, and specialty industries, reinforcing SGLTL's leadership position in the market.

Message from the Managing Director

Nageswara Rao Kandula, MD of Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited, stated, "This quarter marks a historic milestone for Standard Glass, as we announce our first earnings report post-IPO. The overwhelming response from investors has been truly humbling, and we are proud to report strong revenue growth of 33% YoY and industry-leading EBITDA margins at 20%. Beyond financial success, we are laser-focused on innovation and market expansion. With the launch of Shell & Tube Glass-Lined Heat Exchangers and other advanced technologies, we are unlocking an estimated Rs. 2,000 crore opportunity in India. Backed by cutting-edge technology from our investor AGI Inc. Japan, we are poised to transform the industry, enhance productivity, and drive long-term value for our stakeholders. As we move forward, our commitment remains clear--to deliver profitable, sustainable growth while continuously setting new industry benchmarks. The future of Standard Glass Lining is brighter than ever."

