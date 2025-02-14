Having clinched the one-off Test, Ireland will start the white-ball leg of their ongoing Zimbabwe tour, with a three-match ODI series starting from February 14. Hosts Zimbabwe will look to make a better showing this time around, having suffered a 2-0 hammering against Afghanistan in their last ODI series at home. On the other hand, Ireland are coming off a 1-2 defeat against South Africa and will be eager to showcase their prowess against the home side. Ireland Cricket Team Wins Third Straight Cricket Test Match After Beating Zimbabwe on Final Day.

In contrast to the Test side, the Zimbabwe ODI squad looks quite different, and have several white-ball specialists coming in, with the likes of Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, and Wellington Masakadza. Ireland with a change in captaincy, the Paul Stirling-led side will look to continue their momentum and clinch the ODIs as well. The introduction of Joshua Little adds more fire-power to the Ireland set-up, who have a well-balanced side.

When is Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Zimbabwe will square off against Ireland in the first ODI on Friday, February 14, 2025. The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI 2025 will be played at Harare Sports Club and it will start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History Becoming the Fourth Father-Son Duo to Captain Test Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025 .

Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI 2025 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India hence, won't be able to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For ZIM vs IRE ODI 2025 viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ZIM vs IRE 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that is worth INR 79. Zimbabwe have the edge in the contest, given they play in their backyard.

