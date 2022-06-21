New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/SRV): Dabbawala, a start-up based in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and other Tier II geographies is looking forward to growing on a larger scale in other locations as well.

The application is available on both iOS App Store and Android Play Store for client and partner servicing. The application was launched in November 2020 and ever since then has recorded 10,000+ downloads.

Capt.M.Chouhan, Director of Dabbawala says, "Our vision is to deliver customers Their favourite restaurant food at their doorstep at Restaurant menu price, without squeezing the restaurant vendors profits"

The Dabbawala application is attempting to compete with other local food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy. The brand believes in making the process of ordering food easily accessible for customers whenever and wherever.

Shankar Shetty, Founder of Vrindavan Restaurant, says, "Online Food Delivery apps charge a hefty commission, pay food bill after 7-10 days, deducts illicit charges and then do not give any proper resolution on mail follow up. Whereas dabbawalla makes immediate payment with the lowest commissions".

The brand's USP is On-the-Spot Payment to Restaurant which quickly offers liquidity to their restaurant partners while saving companies time on payment reconciliation. Artificial Intelligence (AI) screens for fraudulent order management as it identifies new customer activity. Additionally, existing customer order history and local lingual franchise give the brand the ability to connect restaurant partners/customer relationships locally, which improves Dabbawala's service by allowing for immediate problem resolution and drastically reducing returns/refunds compared to industry peers.

Kailash Mahyawanshi, a Customer of Dabbawala, says, "Dabbawala has a good collection of local restaurants, gives very good offers along with cashback on every order. We get the best price on dabbawala"

The application works by entering the address to which the customer wants the item delivered. The application will then redirect and display nearby stores where consumers may pick up their orders themselves. The application offers a variety of coupons and special deals, as well as 24x7 customer service to ensure the customer receives precisely what they want.

Kritika Sharma, a Customer of Dabbawala, says, "Dabbawala has got the best price with the fastest delivery and their local manager resolve our order query in regional language"

Dabbawala not only delivers food from nearby restaurants but also groceries, medicine, and other daily products. Customers are also given the option of selecting the store they want their products from.

The brand offers the opportunity to become a franchise with rapid expansion, low investment, and the highest profits. Alongside this, the brand also offers to become a partner with them as a restaurant, delivery, and/or affiliate partner.

Dabbawala continually strives to establish itself across India as the go-to and leading food delivery partner. As part of the brand's further plans, their services will soon be available in more parts across Mumbai.

To know more about visit www.dabbawala.live/app

