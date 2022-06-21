The fine line that lies between renowned and successful people like entrepreneurs, celebrities and an average bloke can be distinguished based on certain personality traits. The majority of efficient and renowned personalities have a regimen that enables them to maintain good physical health. One such name is Kartik Nishandar who through his Mumbai-based company GSEAMS (Global Sports Entertainment And Media Solutions) is persistently working in the same arena. He asserts that "your daily routines are what make you the person you are today." He offers his thoughts on the value of physical health and mental well-being for company owners and how they contribute to success.

The hustle culture has a big influence on today's youth, and many of them are interested in pursuing entrepreneurship as a life or career path. Working hard to develop their business abilities will aid them in achieving their objectives, but for most young businesspeople, a lack of fitness either mental or physical, becomes a significant roadblock. Kartik believes that an individual’s physical, mental, and social well-being should always be taken into consideration while discussing fitness. Living a successful life comprises being physically fit in their everyday activities as well as having good financial stability.

Externally, Film-making appears to be a path to fortune, investment, and an exciting work environment. Startups can, however, have a negative side, where founders must endure the grind of an 18-hour workday, restless nights, and a loss of personal and family time. Due to the effort and rejections, Kartik Nishandar writes as his enterprise grew, he discovered that setting aside some time each day for physical activity had given him greater preparation to handle the difficulties that arise during entrepreneurship.

Today's fit leader is one who frequently exercises because doing so produces energy that can be used throughout the workday. One needs the energy to be a successful entrepreneur, and there is unquestionably no better method to get more energy than by maintaining a fitness routine. Being physically healthy enables one to take on the challenges of the day head-on and to succeed in a cutthroat business environment. Physically challenging oneself also enables one to have a certain persistence and self-confidence, which are advantageous while engaging with others. Fit trail blazers naturally have more confidence, which is crucial for success because fit people also look better than those who are unfit.

According to studies, the aspect of intelligence that enables us to learn new abilities declines quickly with age. The early to mid-20s are when this decline in fluid IQ starts, and it happens swiftly. Regular exercise, including weight training, prevents the decline in fluid intelligence, as it increases the amount of oxygen delivered to the brain. As a result, folks who exercise frequently learn new abilities and tasks more quickly than those who do not. Undoubtedly, any entrepreneur's success depends on their capacity to learn new abilities.

When working out, one should not be kind to themselves. To push oneself further than one previously believed possible is a key motivation for exercising. If an entrepreneur is to truly succeed, he or she must be willing to step outside of their comfort zone. Pushing oneself physically is one of the finest ways to expand one's comfort zone since with time, what was initially difficult becomes easy. When an entrepreneur expands their comfort zone in the gym or through exercise, it also expands their comfort zone at business.

By pushing past one's comfort zone, one can develop more endurance and mental toughness. Success in the job requires both mental fortitude and physical endurance, so an entrepreneur who possesses a lot of both has a higher chance of success. The contributions made by GSEAMS to India's content ecosystem and its Pan-India strategy have been outstanding and highly praised. Kartik wants to keep coming up with fresh ideas for GSEAMS that will amuse, educate, and broaden people's perspectives. He asserts that regulations governing the film business have significantly changed worldwide consumption patterns.