Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 30 (ANI/SRV): Management aspirants expect top institutions to provide programmes that help students grow into industry-ready professionals.

However, fewer institutions choose to establish an environment that fosters learning beyond the classroom experience. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru, is one of the institutions that has always prioritised students' holistic learning by providing a myriad of opportunities for their personal development.

In addition to offering industry-relevant programmes, SIBM Bengaluru has taken on the responsibility of establishing a slew of student cells that are pivotal in promoting leadership skills, communication and interpersonal skills, peer learning and more. These student bodies seek to help students develop personally by providing them with a creative outlet to harness their abilities, refine their skills and reach their full potential.

Committees and Clubs are the two types of student bodies at SIBM Bengaluru. The way Committees function is practically the same as organisations in the real world. They have a specific purpose with a well-defined structure, roles and responsibilities. Clubs are student circles that organise extracurricular and co-curricular activities for students. The sheer variety of clubs allows students to develop their personalities and perspectives.

SIBM Bengaluru has 10 student driven committees serving different functions. They are involved in every touch-point of the student journey, right from admissions to alumni relations. The first point-of-contact, the Admissions Committee ensures the smooth execution of the admissions process every year, and acts as a bridge between the prospective candidates and the Institute.

As students embark upon their academic journey, the Academic Programme Committee supports various academic tasks and processes, to facilitate an enriching learning experience. SIBM-B's vision of creating exemplary leaders is further elevated by the Corporate Relations and Placements Committee, which facilitates continuous corporate engagement initiatives, which augment placement opportunities for students.

Events are an integral part of a B-school that enhance student participation and networking. The Cultural and International Relations Committee and the Conferences and Events Committee conduct flagship events and competitions in the college to increase collaboration between the institute and the corporate world as well as to celebrate diversity and talents within the institute. The Research Committee provides a conducive platform for students to enhance their skills to become a part of the knowledge creation process.

Along with providing best-in-class facilities to their students, SIBM Bengaluru is a college with a heart that believes in giving back to society in all ways possible. The Social Responsibility Committee promotes social awareness and spearheads initiatives sensitizing students towards social issues. Aligning with the Symbiosis vision of becoming a health promoting university, Student Welfare & Sports Committee inculcates a culture of health and fitness through its activities.

Being the face of the college, the Public Relations, Media, and IT Committee captures campus events and activities through branding, promotions and social media coverage, and provides best-in-class IT services. SIBM Bengaluru takes pride in its strong Alumni base. The Alumni Committee maintains and strengthens the connection between the institute and its alumni by conducting various activities and programs.

Whether you are a dancer, music lover, writer or lover of any other art form, SIBM-B offers you a student community that will help you grow your skills and engage with fellow students with the same interests. Some of their cultural clubs include Saaz (Music), Jhankaar (Dance), Hippocampus (Creatives), and Jzaa (Dramatics). There are academic clubs for students of specific specializations, namely PRISyM (Marketing), Finergy (Finance), Opsession (Operations), Ensemble (HR) and Datalytics(Business Analytics). There are also clubs for varied interests and passions, like Geocon (Geopolitics & Economics), SCALe (Entrepreneurship), and SymBeat (Literature).

SIBM Bengaluru also has its very own TEDx Club, Toastmasters Club, and Rotaract Club that have a global appeal and provide opportunities to witness some extraordinary talents and engage in stimulating conversations. SIBM Bengaluru offers students the best of the best, in terms of both academics and personality growth. The campus is filled with opportunities for students to explore for themselves, get out of their comfort zones and develop into versatile and dynamic professionals. These clubs and committees work together and ensure the vivacity of #LifeAtSIBMB.

