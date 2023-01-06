New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/SRV): Sujwel, one of the foremost jewellers in India, has launched for this wedding season their latest collection of exquisitely designed floral laminated Kundan-Meenakari necklaces that are specially designed for Haldi ceremonies. With a monthly growth of 40 to 50 per cent in sales, Sujwel has become one of the most sought-after brands in the industry owing to its unerringly premium products and intricate designs, crafted by expert craftsmen and available at affordable prices. Testifying to the brand's loyal customer base, the company records 20 to 30 per cent of its regular customers.

Ecstatic about the launch of the new collection, the CEO of Sujwel, Mohit Lakhara, said, "Much like every piece we have showcased with our brand, this collection also carries a commitment to aesthetics." The wedding season is the perfect time to rediscover one's beauty. The radiant smile and confidence that a beautiful piece of jewellery or accessory boosts, whether for the bride or others around her, are unrivalled by any other experience. What we strive to bring to every woman with this collection is a token of happiness and confidence in her beauty. "We believe that each piece in the collection, so minutely worked on, is a labour of love that carries the power to transform the beauty of every woman who shall wear it."

With a robust customer base among women from 23 to 45, the innovative yet traditional pieces designed by the brand have become the preferred choice of accessory for parties, weddings, and other intimate or public occasions. Sujwel taps into the 2500-year-old legacy of Kundan jewellery that developed in the royal courts of Rajasthan and Gujarat to make the exquisite designs for which it is known. What Sujwel brings to the customer is not just another accessory to enhance their look, but a sense of grandeur and gravitas that Kundan as art carries. The versatile pieces complement not only traditional ethnic wear but also select western outfits, marrying the centuries of history and elegance that Kundan stands for with a cosmopolitan sensibility.

As a unique feat and as part of the brand's customer-centric attitude, Sujwel offers intricately crafted jewellery with precious and unique designs inlaid with gold plating at affordable prices without compromising on its unique appeal: understated and regal. Further, with the brand, the experience of buying jewellery is heightened by the option of having bespoke designs made to accentuate the unique beauty and individuality of the customer. A highlight among the host of sought-after jewelry is the classic Kundan choker, alongside the meenakari floral design necklaces.

Following a robust online presence, the brand, with its aim to expand its customer reach, is set to make a mark in the offline retail spaces with a presence across several renowned jewellery stores in Udaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai. This expansion plan will not only provide customers with the physical thrill of jewelry shopping but also curtail the wait to own and flaunt the jewelry

For more information, please visit: http://www.sujwel.com/

