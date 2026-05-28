Business News | Supermicro and Verda Deliver Sustainable, Full-Stack AI Cloud Infrastructure for Next-Generation AI Workloads

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US], May 28: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total IT Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS), today announced that Verda, a leading European AI cloud provider, has selected Supermicro's NVIDIA GPU-accelerated, rack-scale systems to power its modern AI cloud infrastructure across Europe. The deployment enables Verda to deliver high-performance AI-native infrastructure serving frontier model developers, AI-native scaleups, and regulated enterprises, across Europe, the US, and Asia.

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"Supermicro is happy to collaborate with Verda to bring the next generation of AI infrastructure to the world," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our DCBBS design, engineering, and support expertise, combined with the latest NVIDIA Blackwell-based systems, enable customers like Verda to rapidly deploy high-performance, energy-efficient AI infrastructure at scale."

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Read the full case study here: Verda Success Story

"Our mission is to empower pioneering teams across the globe with AI-native infrastructure. Partnering with Supermicro helps us deliver on that promise at scale," said Ruben Bryon, Founder and CEO of Verda. "The AI cloud built for the next decade is on-demand, full-stack, and purpose-built for the workloads customers actually run. That's what we're building."

Verda's full-stack AI cloud platform, combined with Supermicro's advanced AI systems built on the latest NVIDIA Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra architectures, supports a wide range of use cases, including large language model training, multimodal AI, robotics, and enterprise AI applications. The solution supports the growing market for immediate access to NVIDIA AI infrastructure through self-service instances and clusters, serverless containers, and managed inference endpoints. In addition, Verda operates using 100% renewable energy and is collaborating with local utilities to repurpose excess heat from its data centers to support residential heating of up to 15,000 local homes, further advancing its sustainability goals.

Leveraging Supermicro's end-to-end design, manufacturing, and global deployment expertise, Verda deployed a range of advanced solutions, including NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack-scale systems, NVIDIA HGX B300 and NVIDIA HGX B200 systems, and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition-accelerated systems.

Supermicro's pre-tested and validated systems, along with its rack-scale integration capabilities, enabled Verda to accelerate deployment timelines while reducing operational risk and optimizing system performance. The highly energy-efficient architecture of these systems also helps lower total cost of ownership (TCO), supporting Verda's focus on sustainability and long-term operational efficiency.

DCBBS delivers complete, modular AI infrastructure built from validated components and subsystems, enabling flexible deployment from individual servers and networking to full rack-scale and data center-level solutions, including software and services.

Supermicro continues to lead the industry with its comprehensive portfolio of AI infrastructure solutions, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy scalable, efficient, and environmentally responsible AI data centers.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Asia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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