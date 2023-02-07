Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Surat based RoyalPOS - A B2B SaaS Cloud Based Startup raises its seed funding of USD 60K from TVS Electronics Limited, Chennai.

RoyalPOS is helping small and medium size neighborhood Restaurant and Retail to digitize their business-like billing, inventory, payments, reporting, from single outlet or multiple outlets. RoyalPOS has already digitized 1300+ businesses in 15+ Countries.

In a statement Mayuri Ruparel, Co-founder says that they are receiving great response from the market since the beginning. They have already 50k+ App downloads and 16000+ users in a very short span of time. We have been bootstrapped so far and now we are aiming to scale the business in multiple folds.

Utpal Ruparel, Co-founder said that We are excited to have TVS Electronics Limited as our strategic investors. They are not only coming with funds but also with further support such as team building, Marketing, Sales, and other expertise. We will be investing on Marketing, Team building and technology to scale our startup to the next level. TVS-E will also be selling the software with their touch POS.

TVS Electronics Limited, Chennai, has a strong market presence in India and offers Products and Solutions for Retail Segment; Computing Device-POS Systems and products like Barcode Printers, Scanners, Receipt Printers, Surveillance Camera and Recorders. TVS Electronics has a distribution and service network across India with more than 4000 Partners/Resellers and Service Providers.

After the investment, RoyalPOS has already tripled revenue in the following month and has also started to expand its sales and support team.

RoyalPOS subscription is affordably priced and Restaurants and other small businesses can start billing from their own mobile device or they can use TouchPOS or Laptops. RoyalPOS is available on Android, iOS, and windows. RoyalPOS also has done Integration with Swiggy, Zomato, Paytm, Bharatpe, PhonePe, Pine labs etc.

