Pristine white lehenga looks are all over the internet currently. Especially after Alia Bhatt picked an ivory-coloured wedding saree for their D-day. But Alia wasn't the only popular name who decided to test the power of white when it comes to traditional outfits. Before her, we had the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria giving their nod of approval to this crystal-clear shade. White looks divine, especially in stunning lehengas and we have pictures to cement our claim. Fashion Faceoff: Manushi Chhillar or Tara Sutaria, Who Wore This Sharara Set Better?

From chikankari to printed, white lehengas have seen tons of variations when it comes to their design and type. And we have bookmarked some of the best looks adorned by our actresses from the recent past. White lehenga looks are perfect, particularly for your summer weddings and they look supremely gorgeous. From engagement celebrations to reception parties, you can easily carry these stunning white lehengas for all the important functions and look as pretty as a bride or even a bridesmaid. And to help you pick the prettiest white lehenga available on the block here's listing down some of our personal favourite looks - all in white. So go ahead and have a look! Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra's Polka Dot Sarees That We're Eyeing!

So, whose white lehenga did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

