New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/PNN): New Delhi-based chemical manufacturer and importer Swastik Interchem Pvt Ltd. (SIPL) is set to enter the big league.

The company, founded in 2012 by Dr. Kamal Jain Sethia and Arihant Sethia, is investing Rs. 25 crore to enhance its manufacturing capacity.

SIPL began operations as an importer and trader of chemicals, and in less than a decade, it has evolved into a leading manufacturer, importer, exporter, and stockist of industrial chemicals. Subsequently, SIPL also forayed into manufacturing and is today a leading manufacturer of a range of pigments and resins.

At present, SIPL is also a stockist of titanium dioxide, pigments, resins, industrial chemicals, petrochemicals & solvents, water-based pigments & chemicals, specialty chemicals, green solvents, paint chemicals, etc. which it supplies to leading domestic and multinational companies. It is catering to the needs of companies in footwear, paints, cosmetics, packaging, PVC pipes, paper mills, leather, plastic, and other industries.

The firm imports chemicals from China, Korea, France, the US, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Germany, Taiwan, and other places.

Besides India, the firm has a large customer base in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, and others.

"We are committed to providing unmatched quality of products to our clients in India and overseas. We are looking to ramp up our manufacturing capacity as well as our imports to cater better to our clients," said Dr. Kamal Jain Sethia, who has a rich experience of more than three decades in the chemical industry.

The expansion will allow SIPL to capitalize on the ongoing boom in the specialty chemicals sector, with demand rapidly growing across industries. While the competition in the business is getting tougher, Dr. Sethia said their close relationship with suppliers as well as clients gives them an edge over the competition.

"While maintaining strong ties with our suppliers and clients, we have also kept pace with changing times and introduced new products as per the industry's needs. We aim to continue to improve our offerings in the coming times," he added.

For more details about SIPL and its products, please visit www.swastikinterchem.in.

