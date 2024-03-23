Business News | SwiftNLift Media Group Hosts Successful Ahmedabad Business Excellence Award 2024 Event

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 23: SwiftNLift Media Group, renowned for its dynamic approach and unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, proudly presented the Ahmedabad Business Excellence Award 2024 event at the prestigious Pride Plaza Hotel on March 16, 2024. This highly anticipated event served as a remarkable platform to honor and celebrate the outstanding achievements of entrepreneurs in the Satara region.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 19-Year-Old Student Reprimanded by Teacher for Celebrating Birthday in Classroom Dies by Suicide After Consuming Pesticide in Warangal.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed Hindi film actress Bhagyashree, who adorned the occasion as the chief guest. Under the exceptional leadership of Nilesh Sabe, CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, and his dedicated team, the event received accolades for its impeccable organization and execution, highlighting the group's dedication to uplifting businesses and recognizing the tireless efforts of individuals in the business community.

The Ahmedabad Business Excellence Award 2024 event underscored SwiftNLift Media Group's unwavering commitment to providing influential platforms for entrepreneurs to showcase their accomplishments and contribute to the growth of their respective industries. Through diverse platforms, the group ensures that businesses receive the recognition they deserve, thereby fostering innovation and excellence within the business community.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends ED Custody of BRS Leader K Kavitha Till March 26 (Watch Videos).

Nilesh Sabe, CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support and appreciation received from the attendees. He reiterated the group's commitment to continuing its efforts in providing entrepreneurs with opportunities to excel and contribute to the economic development of the region.

The event witnessed a gathering of prominent individuals from the business community, who commended SwiftNLift Media Group's efforts in creating a meaningful and impactful platform for entrepreneurs. The Ahmedabad Business Excellence Award 2024 event not only celebrated success but also served as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, urging them to strive for excellence in their endeavors.

SwiftNLift Media Group remains steadfast in its mission to uplift businesses and promote a culture of innovation and achievement within the Ahmedabad, Gujarat region. The resounding success of the Ahmedabad Business Excellence Award 2024 event is a testament to the group's vision and unwavering dedication to contributing to the growth and success of the local business community.

About SwiftNLift Media Group:

SwiftNLift Media Group is a leading media organization known for its dynamic approach and commitment to fostering innovation. With a focus on providing influential platforms for entrepreneurs to showcase their accomplishments, the group plays a pivotal role in recognizing and celebrating success within the business community. Through its diverse range of platforms, SwiftNLift Media Group continues to uplift businesses and promote a culture of excellence and achievement.

Here is the list of awardees:

1. Parth Shah - Owner, Vacoholic Tours and Travels - Outstanding Travel Services Provider of the Year

2. Munnabhai Diwan - Owner, Munnabhai R Diwan Green Grass Supplier - The Best Green Grass Supplier from Gujarat

3. Ashok Kumar Joshi - Astrology - The Best Astrologer from Gujarat

4. Kaushal B. Joshi - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Founder, Nexus Stories Publication - Printing and Publishing Business of the Year

5. Lalit Mohta - Owner, Vedaang Fashion (KRATIKA SAREES) - Best Entrepreneur of the Year

6. Deepak Sarogi - Owner, Gopiram Mahesh Prasad - Best Entrepreneur of the Year

7. Sunil Sarogi - Owner, Gopiram Omprakash - Best Entrepreneur of the Year

8. Komal Tiwari - Managing Director, Pranil Education Services LLP - Entrepreneur of the Year

9. Kirit D. Mungara - Owner, SD Vision Art - Most Promising Company of the Year in Gujarat

10. Shailesh Bhailalbhai Patel - Owner, Shelldeep Engineering Works - Entrepreneur of the Year in the Manufacturing Business

11. Aakash Agrawal - SHREE LAXMI CARDAMOM CO - Excellence in Spice Sourcing and Distribution

12. M. N. Patel - Managing Director, HCP Wellness PVT LTD - Best Cosmetic Manufacturing Company in India

13. Darshana Himanshu Lashkari - CEO, Darshana's Tarot - Best Tarot Card Reader and Coach from Gujarat

14. Pradip Chechani - Founder, Moonbeam Freezers LLP - Innovative Start-Up of the Year

15. Mayank Jani - CEO, Nanta Tech Private Limited - Award for Innovation in IT Industry

16. Chirag Shah - Director, Polo Safari - Best Corporate Tour Operator in Gujarat

17. Ashish Agrawal - Director, Toshal Infotech PVT. LTD. - Most Admired IT Company of the Year

18. Bhumika Mahendrabhai Shah - Founder, Mk Container - Most Innovative Company of the Year

19. Maulik Vaghani / Milan Vaghani - Founder / Co-Founder, Shakti Enterprise - Excellence in Dairy Product Innovation and Outstanding Quality Control in Ghee Manufacturing

20. CMA Jaimin S. Sheth - Research Analyst and Wealth Manager, Pyrramid Wealth Distributors - Excellence in Financial Advisory Services

21. Dr. Nirmal Gajjar - Proprietor, Apex Engineers - Entrepreneur of the Year

22. Raj Joshi - Astrologer, Shri Chamunda Astrologer - World's Renowned Gold Medalist Astrology Tantra, Kundli, and Vastu Expert

23. Hitesh Joshi - Astrologer, Trishul Astrologer - Best Astrologer from Gujarat

24. Ketan Joshi - Astrologer - Best Love Astrologer from Gujarat

25. Pavankumar Joshi - Astrologer, Maakalyani Jyotish - Best Astrologer and Love Problem Expert in Ahmedabad

26. Jitendra Joshi - Astrologer, Shiv Shakti - Best Celebrity Astrologer Love Guru

27. Praveen Kumar - Astrologer, Gold Medalist Vastu Tarot Card Reader - Famous Astrologer in Ahmedabad

28. Astrologer Sanjay Guruji - Astrologer, Om Shivay Astrology - Best Astrologer and Love Problem Expert in Gujarat

29. Sagar Joshi - Astrologer, Om Sagar Astro - Best Celebrity Astrologer and Occult Master

30. Alpesh Joshi - Astrologer, Maa Jagatjanani Astrology - World's Famous Astrologer Tantra Mantra Samrat

31. Jay Patel - Event Manager, WowDance&Events - Best Event Management Company of the Year

32. Ravi R. Mudaliar - CEO and Founder, ABC Infotech (www.TheTenders.Com) - Excellent Customer Service from Gujarat

33. Dharmendra Shah / Brijesh Patel - Director, Trentium Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. - Fastest Growing and Best Exporter of the Year

34. Megha Jain - Owner, Shanti Juniors Narol Ahmedabad - Best Pre-School in Narol

35. Dharmesh Thaker - Managing Director, Golden Flyers Colour Basket Private Limited - Entrepreneur Award of the Year

36. Amit Limbachiya - Chairman, Swarg Community Care - Excellence in Palliative Age Care Services Award

37. Aishwarya Mehra Khatsuriya - Owner and Founder, Panda Juniors Pre-school - Excellence in Early Childhood Education

38. Dashrath Joshi - Astrologer, Shimran Astrologer - Best Astrologer from Gujarat

39. Rakesh Joshi - Astrologer - Best Astrologer from Surat

40. Reshma Shah - Makeup Artist and Hairstylist, Reshma's Bridal Studio - Makeup Artist of the Year

41. Mahek S. Goswami - Photographer, Shiv Photo Studio - Best Photographer from Gujarat

42. Kuntal Bhatt / Dhara Bhatt - Director, Narmada Ecounified - Innovation in Environmental Entrepreneurship

43. Vikram Joshi - Astrologer, Ambaji Jyotish - Best Astrologer from Gujarat

44. Dr. Urjit Kavi - Chief Executive Officer, TCP Corps - Edtech Startup of the Year

45. Dr. Japan Trivedi - Founder & CEO, Efforts Consulting - Entrepreneur of the Year in Service Business

46. Ar. Shweta Pandya Jani - Founder of Aayam Architects - Women Influencer-Architect of the Year

47. Sukrti Yadav - Founder, Herbmetic - Best Luxury Skincare Products

48. Manish Joshi - Astrologer - Famous Astrologer in Gujarat

49. Dr. Anish Nautamlal Rachh - Founder, Om Life Style - Best Ladies Western Shop in Gujarat

50. Dr. Anish Nautamlal Rachh - Social Activist, Gir Somnath

51. Dipakkumar P. Barot - Owner, SKY Autotech - Excellent-Quality 3D Wheel Alignment Machine Manufacturer

52. Pooja Nitish Tyagi - CEO, Pooja Enterprises - Excellence in Small-Scale Manufacturing Machinery

53. Dr. Krunal Jadav - AMBASSADOR LEADER (DIRECT SELLING), Asclepius Wellness Pvt. Ltd. - Business Role Model of the Year

54. T Krishna Goud - Owner, Eaglespeed Overseas Logistics - Transportation & Logistics Business of the Year

55. Pandit Ramlal Joshi - Astrologer, Rajlaxmi Astrologer - Best Astrologer in Gujarat

56. Astrologer Anish Joshi - Astrologer, Om Shiv Astrologer - Best Astrologer and Black Magic Expert in Gujarat

57. Dhara Parekh Parmar - Fashion Designer and Founder, Drift Designing Studio and Academy - Best Studio and Academy in Gujarat

58. Deepak Vinod Vyas - Founder, Love Creation - Best Pan India Lady Fashion Supplier

59. Technobeat Engineers - Best Emerging Company of the Year

60. SMART LION PRIVATE LIMITED - Outstanding Workforce Specialists

61. Nikunj Rabara - Founder & Managing Director, Niva Group India - Best Organization and Fastest-Growing Company of the Year

62. Rahul Jain - Founder & CEO, Allfix Home (Allfix Home Solution Pvt.Ltd.) - Best Professional Services Business of the Year

63. Darshan Thakkar - Managing Director, GMDT Marine & Industrial Engineering Pvt. Ltd. - Fastest-growing Company of the Year

64. Amit Patel - Youngest Millionaire Leader (Direct selling), Vstaar Plus Life Style Pvt. Ltd. - Most Successful Young Entrepreneur of the Year

65. Jayshree Deepak Shukla - Director, Finsso Fintech and Advisors Pvt. Ltd. - Fintech Startup of the Year

66. Parth Naranbhai Limbasiya - CEO, NCL NUTRA FOODS - Youngest CEO of the Year

67. Manoj Rajput - Founder, SFW The GYM - Role Model in Fitness

68. Astrologer Vinod Joshi - Astrologer, Maa Durga Astrologer - Best Love Problem Specialist Astrologer in Bharuch

69. Astrologer Pankaj Kumar Joshi - Astrologer, Mahan Gaytri Upashak - Best Astrologer in Ahmedabad

70. Yogeshwar Mahendrabhai Thakur - Managing Director & CEO, Richmond Management Pvt. Ltd. - Finance Department of the Year

71. Nareshbhai Chaudhary - Founder and Managing Director, Banas Interior / Furniture - Best Residential Interior Design and UPVC Modular Furniture

72. Moksha Chirag Shah - Director, Moksha Shah Interiors - Best Emerging Architect and Interior Designer

73. Lassibaa Sattavik Eats Pvt. Ltd. - Best Emerging Beverages Brand

74. Niket Jayantilal Kachhia - CEO, Nik's Event Live - Event Advertising or Design Agency of the Year

75. Paresh Kumar Hasmukhlal Soni - CEO, Milan Jewellers-1990 - Jewellers Brand of the Year

76. Kamal Joshi - CEO - Founder, Zeelco Farms - Agriculture Innovation Solutions Provider

77. Sanjay Kumar Joshi - Astrologer - Astrological Love Solutions Expert

Nominate now for upcoming award show

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The usiness+News+%7C+SwiftNLift+Media+Group+Hosts+Successful+Ahmedabad+Business+Excellence+Award+2024+Event&via=latestly', 650, 420);">