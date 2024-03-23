Warangal, March 23: A 19-year-old student took her own life allegedly after being reprimanded by her lecturer for celebrating her birthday in the classroom in Telangana's Warangal. Bheemuni Vaishnavi, a resident of Kalvapally enrolled in a diploma course in Electrical and Instrumentation at Government Polytechnic College in Bellampally, had recently celebrated her birthday with friends in the classroom, which reportedly drew the attention of a teacher who subsequently scolded her and sent her home.

According to a report by the Times of India, the sequence of events unfolded on March 17 when Vaishnavi returned home from college, as her parents had left for work. Disturbed by the turn of events, Vaishnavi consumed pesticide. Upon discovering her unconscious state, her father, Narasimhulu, rushed her to MGM Hospital in Warangal. Despite efforts, she succumbed to the poisoning during treatment. Student Suicide in Telangana: Class 11 Student Ends Life After Being Late for Exam in Adilabad, Suicide Note Recovered.

As per a report by Telangana Today, Vaishnavi had also sought medical attention in Warangal for a heart-related ailment, possibly aggravated by the stress of the incident. Following her demise, Vaishnavi's father, Narasimhulu, filed a complaint with the police alleging that the lecturer's reprimand and subsequent expulsion from the classroom triggered her extreme step, leading to the registration of a case of suspicious death. Suicide Caught on Camera in Telangana: Female B.Tech Student Jumps From Fifth Floor of Building in Sangareddy, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

In a separate incident, Class 12 student Tekum Siva Kumar died by suicide in Telangana's Adilabad district on February 29, leaving behind a poignant note. Although the suicide note cited distress over missing an exam due to tardiness, a senior education official refuted this claim, stating the student hadn't attended the exam at all. Siva Kumar's body was recovered from Satnala dam, accompanied by a note addressed to his father expressing remorse and anguish.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2024 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).