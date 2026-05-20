Business News | Tamil Nadu's Mohammed Ilias Appointed Chairman of AHMP India Foundation National Core Committee (2026-2028)

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 20: The AHMP India Foundation (Association of Healthcare Marketing Professionals) has announced its National Core Committee for the 2026-2028 term, naming Mohammed Ilias from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, as Chairman. This appointment highlights the growing contribution of professionals from South India, with a Chennai-based industry leader set to promote ethical and patient-focused healthcare marketing practices across the country.

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Mohammed Ilias, Founder & Director of BCC Healthcare and a Chief Brand Strategist, brings over 17 years of experience in healthcare branding and strategic communication. Having worked with more than 450 hospital brands across India and international markets, he is widely recognised for championing ethical and patient-centric marketing practices in the healthcare sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Akhil Dave, Founder & Chairman of AHMP India Foundation, said, "AHMP was founded with the vision of fostering professionalism, ethical practices, and meaningful collaboration in healthcare marketing, while strengthening and elevating India's healthcare marketing ecosystem. We believe Mohammed Ilias' leadership as Chairman of the National Core Committee will further accelerate AHMP's mission of building a scalable and ethical healthcare marketing community. His leadership will play a key role in building stronger industry-academia partnerships, promoting professional development, and nurturing the next generation of healthcare marketing leaders across the country."

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"Furthermore, his appointment as Chairman reflects AHMP India Foundation's commitment to experienced, visionary, and value-driven leadership at a time when the healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformation driven by digital innovation, evolving patient expectations, and growing awareness around ethical healthcare communication," he added.

National Core Committee 2026-2028

Alongside Chairman Mohammed Ilias, the newly formed committee includes experienced leaders from across the country:

ConvenerKapil Pandya - Group Head, Healthcare Communication, Branding & Strategy, Krish Heart Care

National Leads

- Dr. Sumit Kapadia - National Lead, Clinician Partnerships

- Rajarajan S - National Lead, Healthcare Marcom Organisations

- Raju Parekh - National Lead, Healthcare Allied Services

- D S Chakravarthi - National Lead, Healthcare Organisations

- Ekta Modi - National Lead, Academic Partnerships

- Mahender Pala - National Lead, Healthcare Consulting Partnerships

- Chitra Baskar - National Lead, Emerging Marketeers

This diverse leadership team represents a powerful blend of clinical expertise, operational leadership, academic insight, and marketing excellence.

About AHMP India Foundation

The Association of Healthcare Marketing Professionals (AHMP) India Foundation is a dedicated platform committed to advancing healthcare marketing through ethical practices, knowledge sharing, collaboration, and professional development. By bringing together professionals from across the healthcare ecosystem, AHMP aims to build a unified, informed, and forward-thinking community that drives meaningful impact in healthcare communication and patient engagement.

India's healthcare marketing ecosystem is rapidly evolving, yet it continues to face several critical challenges, including the lack of structured education in ethical healthcare marketing, limited platforms for professional knowledge exchange, and the increasing complexity of digital healthcare communication. AHMP India Foundation was established to bridge these gaps and has since grown into a strong network of over 10,000 professionals, bringing together clinicians, marketers, administrators, and consultants from across the healthcare industry.

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