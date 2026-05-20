MHT CET 2026 PCM Answer Key Date and Time: PCM Response Sheet, Objection Link To Be Activated Soon; Raise Objections Till May 22

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the provisional answer key for the MHT CET 2026 PCM group anytime today on its official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Along with the answer key, the response sheet and objection-tracking facility are also expected to be activated for candidates.

Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access the documents by logging in with their registered credentials. Candidates will also have the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key through the official portal till May 22. Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026 Out at tnresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Grades.

Response Sheet and Objection Window

Candidates can download the provisional answer key and compare it with their recorded responses to estimate their probable scores before the declaration of the final result.

The objection facility will allow students to challenge specific questions if they identify discrepancies in the provisional answer key. Candidates will be required to submit supporting documents and pay a non-refundable objection fee of INR 1,000 per question. CBSE Class 12 Result Re-Evaluation 2026: Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online at cbse.gov.in and cbseit.in As Re-Evaluation Window Opens Today.

How To Raise Objections

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the objection link available on the homepage.

Sign in using the registered application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Select the question(s) you wish to challenge and upload supporting documents.

Pay the objection fee of INR 1,000 per question and submit the form.

Result Declaration Process

After the objection window closes on May 22, subject experts will review the challenges submitted by candidates. If required, corrections will be made before the final answer key is published.

Following the release of the final answer key, the MHT CET 2026 results for both PCM and PCB groups are expected to be announced in the third week of May 2026.

The scorecard will include subject-wise percentile scores, overall percentile, qualifying status, and personal details of the candidate.

Official Website and Admission Updates

Candidates will be able to check their results by logging in with their email ID and password on the official portal, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CET Cell is also expected to release the merit list and further admission-related instructions for participating institutes across Maharashtra after the declaration of results.

Students have been advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly visit the official website for updates related to the final answer key, results, and counselling process.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).