New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Spreading festive cheer ahead of the festival season, Tata 1mg, India's largest digital health platform, has announced its much-awaited biggest sale event, Grand Saving Days (GSD), from September 16 to 20, 2022.

The five-day biannual sale will offer the best and most exclusive healthcare offers across all brands and categories to customers, including medicines, health products, lab tests and e-consultations. Tata 1mg has partnered with top brands such as Dettol, Dabur, Himalaya, and more from all leading categories to provide massive offers to every shopper.

The Grand Saving Days sale will showcase the range and depth of health and wellness products and services on the Tata 1mg platform for the evolved Indian consumer who seeks an integrated healthcare experience. From fitness enthusiasts and health & wellness seekers to prescription medicine users and caregivers, there will be exciting deals for every segment of buyer on over 2 lakh medicine and health brands, health checkups and lab tests, and doctor consultations. Tata 1mg has also partnered with Centrum, a leading global multivitamin brand, for their India launch this month.

Customers will enjoy the best offers on the entire range of Tata 1mg's products and services along with additional NeuCoins, the rewards customers earn for transacting on Tata 1mg and are 100 per cent redeemable. Some of the categories on deep discount beyond medicines are vitamins and supplements, ayurvedic medicines and supplements, medical devices, personal care products, homeopathic medicines, health checkups, lab tests and more. Tata 1mg Labs will also be offering a Rs. 99 Store during the sale, where popular lab tests like Thyroid Profile Total, Diabetes Screening and Lipid Profile will be available at Rs 99.

Tata 1mg Care Plan subscribers will enjoy an exclusive early access to the Grand Saving Days one day before the sale goes live for everyone else.

Bank & Wallet partnerships for Grand Saving Days sale includes HDFC and Paytm, along with Simpl, Mobikwik, Freecharge, PhonePe and Airtel Money.

Said Prateek Verma, Business Head - ePharmacy, Tata 1mg, "The Grand Saving Days Sale is being held bi-annually every February and September since the last three years. It has grown year on year to become India's biggest health and wellness sale, with lakhs of people flocking to our platform from all over the country to grab the attractive deals. The sale is an opportunity for us to invite our customers to experience the convenience of digital delivery of healthcare services. Customers can seamlessly order medicines or lab tests through the platform or through a phone call, enjoy superfast deliveries and order medicines or lab tests anytime from anywhere for their loved ones."

