Surat, September 14: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in front of her boyfriend at a field on Sunday night in Surat, reported Indian Express. Reportedly, the accused fled away with their mobile phones after committing the crime.

As per the report, the incident took place when the woman was seating with her partner on the roadside at around 8 pm when the accused arrived and asked the duo to accompany them. The couple, however, refused to go with them. Following this, the accused tied up the boy and brutally thrashed him. The men later gang-raped the woman. UP Shocker: Five Held for Gang-Rape of Dalit Minor in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The victim later shared her ordeal with her sister. She then approached the police on Monday evening and lodged a complaint of rape against five unknown youths. Based on the complaint, the cops registered a case under sections 376(d) (gang rape), 284 (offences affecting public health), and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against five unknown men. An investigation is underway to identify the five accused and arrest them as soon as possible, said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).