Legends League Cricket is a global T20 league where retired cricket legends play the sports once again at a competitive level. The league is organized by Absolute Legends Sports Pvt. Ltd along with the former Indian cricketer and the Indian men's cricket team coach Ravi Shastri as the commissioner of the league. The second season of the Legends League Cricket will be soon underway and will be held in India from September 16 to October 8. So let's take a peek at the previous season of LLC. Buy Legends League Cricket 2022 Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for T20 Cricket Tournament in India

The first season of the league was held in Muscat, Oman at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in January 2022. It featured three teams in the competition India Maharaja, Asia Lions, and World Giants. As the names suggest, the teams were divided into the Indian legends, the legends from the Asian nations, and the third team consisting of the remaining world legends. Unlike this, the second season will be seeing four private franchise-owned teams, and players from every nation will be playing together.

In the first edition of the tournament, cricket legends Virender Sehwag, Misbah ul Haq, and Darren Sammy were the team captains for Inda Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants respectively. Due to being Covid positive, Virender Sehwag missed all the first season matches of the LLC along with Harbhajan Singh and Shahid Afridi. Yuvraj Singh also missed out on the first season owing to the birth of his child with his wife. In the absence of Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif led the Indian side.

A total of seven matches were played in Oman and the World Giants led by Darren Sammy emerged victorious. As the cricket legends were at it, some old sparks could be seen in the tournament. The first season of LLC was also an initiative toward women's empowerment in cricket, all the match officials officiating the matches were women. As the second season approaches, we will be once again seeing the legends in action across five cities in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).