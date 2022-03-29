Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Tata Steel has appointed Noel Naval Tata, a trustee on the boards of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, as an additional director and designated him as vice-chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today (Monday), considered and unanimously approved the appointment of Noel Naval Tata as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) effective March 28, 2022, Tata Steel said in a statement.

Noel Naval Tata serves as a Trustee on the Board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. He is also the chairman of Tata International Limited, Voltas Limited, Tata Investment Corporation Limited and is the vice-chairman of Titan Company Limited.

Noel Naval Tata is also on the Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited and Smiths Plc.

There are no inter-se relations between Noel Naval Tata and the other members of the Board. Further, Noel Naval Tata is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any Order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority, Tata Steel said. (ANI)

