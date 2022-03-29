Did the teaser of "Number One" entice you? We certainly could not wait to watch this number. And finally, the wait is over as the ace cricketer dishes out a visual treat with unmatched beats. In the recent video Dwayne Bravo is seen performing alongside Colin Wedderburn to make you fall in love with yourself all over again. Written by Dwayne and Colin Wedderburn the song is produced by Black Shadow music. The Popular Hipi App comes on board as a Short Video App platform.

The poster and teaser have received a lot of love and we are sure the song will be no different. The dancing number will surely make audiences groove and the whole song is shot very well. As usual Dwayne has a signature step in the song which will be a rage soon. The idea behind the song is to encourage people to be their own Champions they should not give up and strive harder to become number one.

Talking about the same Dwayne Bravo says, “The song is very close to my heart, most of my songs apart from being a dancing number has a deep meaning to them. I’m super excited about releasing my single Number One here in India my 2nd home! It’s another dancing 🕺🏾 song for my fans to enjoy and hopefully ppl can like and support it as they do for all. Let’s keep dancing and I encourage everyone to be the best they can be! Number One.”Commenting on the association GBS Bindra, Chief Business Officer – Hipi says, “It is a matter of great pride for us for being instrumental in presenting the song of one of the most loved cricketers in the world- Dwayne Bravo."he says and adds, DJ Bravo Celebrates Wicket Performing Allu Arjun's Srivalli Hook Step During Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, BPL 2021-22 Match (Watch Video)

"We aim to drive this through multiple channels available on Hipi for creators to generate more magic with their fans. Number One from Bravo also marks the debut of Hipi in the exciting genre of sports and we look forward to introducing the world to a stellar line-up of sports themed short video content.” Bravo insists that one must watch the eyes-captivating song and just be the way you are because you're the number one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2022 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).