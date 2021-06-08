London [UK]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it will become the title partner of the London Marathon from 2022, following this year's race on October 3.

Building on its success as the technology partner since 2016, TCS will continue to partner with the London Marathon in the innovative use of technology to further enhance the marathon experience and promote a healthy lifestyle.

This includes further enriching and personalising experiences for all participants, spectators and sponsors by harnessing the power of data, making the event even more accessible and inclusive, building the connections that unite communities, amplifying fundraising and inspiring healthy activity.

TCS developed the record-breaking official event app that allowed participants and spectators to get the fullest London Marathon experience. In 2020, TCS updated the app to support participants in the first virtual London Marathon during the pandemic. TCS plans to use digital innovation to further enhance the event experience for all future races which will continue to be a hybrid of physical and virtual events. This year's ambition is for 50,000 runners to take part in the mass participation event from Blackheath to The Mall, and a further 50,000 in the virtual event.

"The London Marathon was founded on the core belief that the family of mankind can be united. TCS is building innovative and impactful technology solutions to help realize this belief, and inspire people to believe in themselves," said Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK & Ireland. "We are pleased to take on the role of title partner and lead the way in driving the future success of physical and virtual London Marathons."

"We are delighted to welcome TCS as the new title partner of the London Marathon from 2022. This is a landmark day in our history, and we look forward to working with TCS to evolve and grow our digital reach, inspire millions more to become active and develop opportunities to raise even more for charities. TCS has been an integral part of the Marathon for the past five years, delivering the latest technology to enhance the marathon experience for participants and spectators. This new title partnership marks the dawning of a new era in what we can achieve together," commented Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the London Marathon.

TCS is amongst the largest recruiters of IT talent in the UK and is an active, long-standing contributor to UK business, the economy and society. TCS recognises its responsibility as title partner for the London Marathon and will support its purpose and ambition to get the nation moving by promoting health and wellbeing to its clients, colleagues, and the wider communities in which it operates. It will also support runners and UK charities in raising millions of pounds, as the world's biggest single-day annual fundraising event.

TCS has a historic track record with major marathons across the world, including New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Mumbai. London will be the second Abbott World Marathon Major where TCS is title partner and the fourth where TCS is partner, as well as its seventh title partnership globally.

