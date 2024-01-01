Business News | TECHON LED - Illuminating Excellence in LED Display Solutions

PNN

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 1: TECHON LED, a unit of AB Sales, established its journey in 2006 and has since become a stalwart in the LED display industry. TECHON LED has successfully served over 3000 clients and is steadfastly committed to quality, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian market. Operating under the aegis of the Company's Act, an efficient delivery network bolsters its pan-India presence, ensuring products reach the company's valued clientele within 7-9 working days.

Founder Ajay Aggarwal, from Ludhiana, was recently bestowed with 'Best IT Solution Provider' for his Nine years of association with Panther's Group. Continuing the saga of appreciation, Techon Led was awarded the India Excellence Award 2023 for 'Most Promising Manufacturing of Finest Quality Led Walls.' These honours attest to Techon's eminence and brilliance in the field.

At TECHON LED, it boasts a diverse range of over 100 products, each crafted to forge lasting relationships. Its professional team, spanning India and beyond, is dedicated to providing top-notch solutions, having collaborated on various government sector projects. The organisation's extensive product line includes LED Display Boards, LED Video Walls, Production Presentation Boards, Multiline Departure Displays, Multi-Color LED Sign Boards, and various other microcontroller-based items.

TECHON LED has played a crucial role in applications such as process control, home automation, medical instrumentation, telecommunications, and power equipment. The products, subjected to rigorous quality control procedures, exemplify its promising commitment to excellence. Its core strength is crafting customised display solutions to meet clients' requirements.

Key Applications of TECHON LED Display Systems:

- Real-Time Clock & Temperature Displays

- Gold, Interest, and Foreign Exchange Rate Displays

- Display Boards at Clubs, Multiplexes, Railways Stations, and Airports

- Promotional Scheme Displays for FMCG/Corporate

- LED Display Systems at Shopping Malls, Retail Stores, Trade Fairs, and Exhibitions

- Traffic Information Displays

- Information Displays at Hotels, Hospitals, Institutions, Schools, Banks, and ATMs

TECHON LED's dedication to quality and affordability reflects its understanding of customer needs. They believe this philosophy is integral to the sustained growth of the business. The company's commitment extends to providing comprehensive solutions across various industrial applications.

The platform's focus on Research and Development underscores its commitment to delivering high-performance products at competitive prices. TECHON LED has strategically placed human resources to drive innovation and maintain its position as a leader in the LED display industry.

Pursuit of the Make-in-India Dream

TECHON LED is aligned with the Make in India initiative, emphasising its commitment to local manufacturing. With a team of professionals in India and abroad, coupled with nationwide delivery tie-ups, we ensure timely delivery across the globe within 7-12 working days.

Achievements:

- 15+ years of industry solution service

- 12441+ Happy Clients

- 3000+ Projects Successfully Completed

- 45+ Authorised Dealers

TECHON LED is a genuine brand synonymous with quality and unwavering commitment. Their footprint extends globally, with successful deliveries in the USA, Canada, Seychelles, Kenya, and Congo, and an esteemed clientele including Duraline, Hyatt, MBD Mall, Wave Cinemas, the Indian Air Force, DAV College, Kashmir Agriculture University, Manikchand Jewellers, Joylukkas Jewellers, Municipal Corporations in Baramulla, Anantnag, and Firozpur, Tata Motors, Tata Steels, HUL, JSW, Monte Carlo, Ashok Leyland, and the Indian Army.

For more information, please visit:-

https://www.leddisplayboards.in/

