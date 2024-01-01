Delhi, January 1: With a new year comes a chance to start anew and embrace the possibilities ahead. It’s a time to set goals, pursue dreams, and paint a bright picture of the future. Amid all the New Year 2024 celebrations and optimism, Seema Haider and Sachin are expecting their first child together. Seema Haider, in an interview with a local channel, said she is soon going to be a mother and that 2024 will bring good news for them.

According to a report published by the Navbharat Times, Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who crossed the border illegally to marry her Indian lover, Sachin Meena, has announced that she is expecting a baby. She told a local channel that they plan to have a child soon, but not by the Holi festival. Seema Haider, Pakistan National Who Illegally Entered India to Marry Lover, Observes Fast for Successful Moon Landing of Chandrayaan 3 (Watch Video).

Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Love Story

Seema and Sachin met online in 2019 while playing the popular game PUBG. In May 2023, Seema left Pakistan with her four children on a tourist visa and went to Nepal, where she married Sachin at the Pashupatinath Temple. Then, they sneaked into India through the Roopandehi-Khunwa border and settled in Greater Noida. Seema Haider to Play Role of RAW Agent in Bollywood Movie? Pakistani Woman Who Illegally Entered India for PUBG Lover Gives Audition (Watch Video).

Their cross-border romance landed them in jail on July 4, when the police arrested them for violating visa rules. They were released on bail three days later and have been living together since. Seema claimed that she has converted to Hinduism and changed her children’s names. Their love story and social media posts have attracted a lot of attention from the public.

