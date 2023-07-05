PNN

New Delhi [India], July 5: Tedco Goodrich Chefs Academy (TGCA) has announced its ambitious plans to revolutionize culinary and bakery arts education, marking a significant milestone in the field. The academy, which is the new incarnation of the renowned Tedco School of Culinary Arts and Goodrich-Tedco School of Bakery Arts, will offer all the courses previously provided by its predecessors under this vibrant new banner.

With the commencement of operations scheduled for July 2023, TGCA's new Kailash Colony Campus is set to become a hub of activity and learning. The campus has been meticulously equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a cutting-edge learning environment that aims to foster creativity and innovation among its students.

Founder Rahul Misra expressed his enthusiasm for the new development, stating, "TGCA represents an evolution of our institutions. It continues the esteemed legacy of Tedco and Goodrich while adapting to the ever-changing dynamics of the culinary world. We are thrilled to welcome our students to our brand-new campus, where they will continue to receive the highest standard of culinary and baking education."

Led by the renowned Patissier, Chef Sahil Mehta, TGCA is offering a 12-month Diploma in Bakery Program that offers a unique opportunity for students to learn from a master in the field and his team of expert chefs. For those looking to embark an a career as a Professional Chef the academy offers a 12-month Diploma in Culinary Arts and various other short term programs ranging from weekend programs to 3 month certificate programs for home bakers and foodies.

This strategic move to the new campus under the TGCA banner reflects the academy's vision of integrating culinary and bakery arts education. By doing so, TGCA aims to provide students with an enriched curriculum and a broader culinary perspective, ultimately preparing them to excel in their chosen paths within the culinary or bakery arts.

For further details on TGCA's exciting new chapter, curriculum, and admission process, interested individuals can visit the official website at www.tedcoeducation.com. Alternatively, they can reach out to the helpline at 8882595959.

