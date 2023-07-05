Sonam Kapoor is all set to make her comeback to showbiz with Blind. Even though the film is not releasing in theatres and directly arriving on OTT platform, it has already created quite a buzz. For the unaware, Sonam was last seen in a full-fledged role in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor in 2019 and also appeared in a cameo in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller AK Vs AK. Blind marks her return to movies after a long gap and fans of the actress are super excited. Blind Trailer: Sonam Kapoor Is on Hunt for a Serial Killer in This JioCinema Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

The trailer of Sonam's Blind which released a while back was also well-received. Just in case, you want to know all things about the flick, fret not, as you are at the place. Read on. Blind OTT Release: Sonam Kapoor's Comeback Thriller to Stream FREE on JioCinema From July 7!

Cast - Helmed by Shome Makhija, Blind features Sonam Kapoor in lead role. She is supposedly playing a cop in the mystery thriller. The movie also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

Plot - The story of Blind is based on an interesting plot. Sonam Kapoor essays the character of a visually impaired police officer who is on a mission to find a serial killer, played by Purab Kohli. To note, Blind is an official Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Blind Teaser: Sonam Kapoor's Remake of South Korean Thriller Gets a Spooky First Glimpse (Watch Video).

Watch Blind Trailer:

Release Date - Blind will be skipping theatrical release, and will directly arrive on OTT platform. The film, co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh, will stream on JioCinema for FREE from July 7.

Review - The reviews of Sonam Kapoor's Blind are yet not out. LatestLY will update you'll once the movie is available to watch online.

