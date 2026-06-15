Business News | Tesla Model Y L Hits Indian Roads as Deliveries Commence

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Tesla has started deliveries of the newly launched six-seater Model Y L in India, expanding its product portfolio in the country's premium electric vehicle market, as per a statement by the company.

With a starting price of Rs 61.99 lakh, the three-row electric SUV offers a range of up to 681 km (WLTP), 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 5.0 seconds and cargo space up to 2,539 L, the release said.

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"Model Y L price starts at ₹61,99,000, monthly payment starts at ₹49,990* with a down payment as low as ₹6,50,000," Tesla said.

The SUV is being delivered directly to customers under Tesla's direct-to-consumer model, as per the release.

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In another development, Tesla introduced the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive in India, which is a new variant of the Model Y.

The model offers up to 2,138 litres of storage space, accommodating flexible seating and luggage capacity for up to five passengers. Powered by ultra-responsive motors, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and delivers a WLTP range of up to 500 km. Priced at Rs 50,89,000, deliveries in India are set to begin in July 2026. "Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is available in India at a price of ₹50,89,000. Delivery starting in July 2026," the release said.

According to the release, Tesla is offering the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive with EMIs starting at Rs 39,990 per month and a down payment of Rs 6,00,000.

Both the models achieved safety ratings in several global safety organizations.

"Together with the latest six-seater Model Y L, both models have received top safety ratings in multiple renowned global safety organizations, including NHTSA and IIHS (America), Euro NCAP (Europe), ANCAP (Australia and New Zealand), and C-IASI (China); setting new benchmarks in safety, efficiency, performance, and advanced technology," the company said. (ANI)

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