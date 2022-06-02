Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences has been highly commended and awarded the second prize by the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia for their 'outstanding support for students.'

Dubbed the 'Oscars of Higher Education', the THE Awards offer an important international platform to recognise and applaud outstanding leadership and institutional performance. The THE Asian Awards celebrate the achievements of the continent's higher education.

Shoolini University, a pioneering University located in the foothills of the Himalayas, has taken the novel step of bringing the facility of Coaching to its students through a partnership with the International Coaching Federation (ICF).

Under the programme, over 600 students have transformed their lives through coaching by 100 International ICF Credentialed Coaches. This has helped students develop the art of questioning at an earlier stage in life rather than in later years.

Hailing the award, Chancellor Prof PK Khosla said he was elated to hear the news. "The university has been taking proactive steps to support the students in all possible ways. The VEmpower programme is unique as it involves over 100 certified coaches from across the world to provide guidance and coaching to Shoolini students.

Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand said, "We believe in inspiring every student who joins the community. I am happy the Times Higher Education Awards has recognised our efforts towards inspiring young minds to achieve their full potential."

The THE Awards Asia highly extolled the pro-bono initiative and commitment of Shoolini University towards the VEmpower Coaching Programme. It is an umbrella approach initiated by Vice Chancellor Atul Khosla and Coach Payal Khanna that prioritises each individual's hidden potential engendering the institution's growth and excellence.

It is a steadfast strategy that empowers individuals, focusing mainly on students to provide young individuals an open space to discuss their issues and come up with answers.

The goal is to include this intervention in the teaching sector with the existing traditional ways. The highest significant change made among the respondents was negotiation, influence and leadership skills. It has been a massive success through word of mouth and its survey results, which speaks volumes for itself.

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

