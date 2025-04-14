NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 14: Bharat Digital Healthcare Summit 2025 was just an event; it's a beacon guiding India's healthcare evolution. Crafted meticulously to ignite and turbo charge India's regional Digital Health ecosystem, the summit catalyzed India's digital health transformation. In a landmark gathering of healthcare leaders, policymakers, and technology pioneers, the Bharat Digital Healthcare Summit 2025 took place on April 12, 2025 spotlighting the digital revolution reshaping India's healthcare ecosystem. Focused on innovation, accessibility, and the power of technology to bridge healthcare gaps, the summit served as a catalyst for nationwide collaboration and next-gen digital health solutions. We believe that the realization of digital health transformation hinges on the widespread adoption of digital technologies by healthcare organizations nationwide. It was the pivotal platform to catalyze and fortify the regional ecosystem, ultimately leading to a nationwide metamorphosis of Digital Health. We meticulously prepared the summit to be captivated by an exceptional lineup of global leaders. Our esteemed speakers represented the pinnacle of healthcare excellence, bringing invaluable insights and experiences to the forefront of innovation. From visionary CEOs/CIOs to distinguished C-suite executives, each speaker was a trailblazer in their respective fields, poised to inspire and enlighten attendees with their expertise.

After the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, Shashi Dharan, MD, Bharat Exhibitions in his welcome speech said, "Digital health is not merely a concept; it is a catalyst for positive change. AI will replace doctors and teachers within a decade. From telemedicine bridging the gap in access to healthcare, to wearable devices empowering individuals to monitor their well-being, to artificial intelligence assisting in diagnosis and treatment--we are part of a movement that is redefining healthcare. India highlights its strides in digital health through initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which has created over 76 crore health accounts and linked 52 crore health records."

Chief Guest, Dr. R.S. Sharma, Former CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) gave an inspiring speech. He was heard quoting, "The National Health Authority (NHA) is at the forefront of India's digital health transformation. It oversees initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which aims to create a unified digital health ecosystem. Authentication in digital health is crucial for ensuring secure access to sensitive health data and maintaining patient privacy. It involves verifying the identity of users, such as patients, healthcare providers, and administrators, before granting access to digital health systems like electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine platforms, and mobile health apps. Innovative technologies like block chain are being used to enhance authentication in digital health. Our country is now hyper connected, so it's fantastic for implementation purposes now. 2.4 billion records are now with us with the CoWin platform. He also added that AI helps create tailored treatment for each individual making healthcare precisive."

Guest of Honour, Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in his speech said, "BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) plays a vital role in advancing digital health in India by providing robust connectivity solutions. Through initiatives like BharatNet, BSNL extends high-speed internet to rural areas, enabling telemedicine, e-health services, and online education. For example, BSNL's fiber network has connected over 30,000 Gram Panchayats, improving access to healthcare and other digital services. AI based healthcare systems are transparent, unbiased and ethically designed fostering healthcare solutions. AI's role in mental health support is growing, with virtual therapists providing accessible emotional care. It even assists in global health initiatives, addressing challenges like disease prevention and healthcare accessibility. BSNL's integration of AI in healthcare has the potential to revolutionize access to quality medical services across India."

Dr. D. K. Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Felix Hospital said. "Telemedicine and digital health are transforming healthcare by making it more accessible, efficient, and personalized. Telemedicine allows patients to consult doctors remotely, reducing the need for physical visits and bridging gaps in healthcare access, especially in rural or underserved areas. It encompasses virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and even AI-driven diagnostics. Patients will visit hospitals only for emergencies, rest everything will be at their door step, this is the future we are all looking ahead."

Speaking during the Summit, Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India was heard quoting, "The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) plays a significant role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in digital health. It supports startups through initiatives like the Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS), which provides funding, mentorship, and resources to health-tech startups. For example, STPI's MedTech Center of Excellence (CoE) has launched programs to empower startups working on healthcare technologies. We are investing hugely in startups and targeting a tenfold increase in GDP and unless we are not good at health, it all becomes vain. Same is the case in national health of the country. We need to capitalize on the evolving technology and applications for securing future healthcare in India."

Rev. Fr. Isidore D'Souza, Vice President, RUPCHA & Director, Nazareth Hospital Allahabad said in his speech, "Today, we are at the crossroads of healthcare and technology--a meeting point that has never been more crucial. Digital health is not just an innovation; it is a revolution. It's about empowering patients through wearable devices, enabling doctors with AI-driven diagnostics, and strengthening public health with data-driven strategies. However, as exciting as these advancements are, challenges remain--ethical concerns, accessibility gaps, and the adaptation to new systems. Together, we can ensure digital health becomes an inclusive tool that delivers care efficiently, ethically, and equitably. Let's make this transformation one that truly benefits humanity."

In her special address, Dr. Upasana Arora, Managing Director, Yashoda Super Specialty Hospitals, GZB said, "Digital health and the human touch are two sides of the same coin in modern healthcare. While technology like AI, telemedicine, and wearable devices enhances efficiency and accessibility, the human touch ensures empathy, trust, and emotional support remains integral to patient care. Go digital but let there be love, care, support which makes healthcare more and more humane".

Eminent speakers during the Summit included, Sumit Puri, CEO, Prana Wellness, Praveen Bist, CIO, Amrita Hospitals, Pankaj Gulati, Vice President - IT, Calibrated Healthcare, Ms. Noor Fatma, Chief Technology Officer, Easiofy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Vishal Gandhi, Founder & CEO, BIORx Venture Advisors Pvt. Ltd., Shyam Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, STPI-MedTech CoE, Dr. Amitabh Yaduvanshi, Coordinator and Head of Cardiology, Holy Family Hospital, Prashant Oberoi, Director - Global Business (Data Centre & Intelligent Cabling), Norden Communication, Wasim Ahmad, Associate Vice President - Sales (India), MeetMonk, Dr. Vishal Arora, Chief of Business Transformation & Operational Excellence, Artemis Hospitals, Dr. P.N. Singh, Clinician In-charge & Senior Consultant, Holy Family Hospital, Dr. Samir Singh, VP Clinical Services, CK Birla Healthcare, Amit Singh, Founder & CEO, Logicboots Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Gautam Singal, Associate Professor & Medical Incharge Cath Lab, DMC&H Ludhiana, Dr. Sunil Khetarpal, Director, Association of Healthcare Providers (India) - AHPI, Dr. Sumit Ray, Medical Director, Holy Family Hospital, Cdr. Navneet Bali, Chief Executive Officer, ClearMedi Healthcare, Dr. Archana Atreja, Medical Superintendent, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, Dr. Sunil Sumbli, Head of Medical Services & Medical Superintendent, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute.

The summit was partnered and supported by STPI, MedTech, Norden Communication, Holy Family Hospital, Stemz Healthcare, DeAsh Trade Net, Techspire Services, LMES iConnectWe, MeetMonk, RUPCHA, Medical Buyer, The Marcom Avenue and Broadband India Forum.

