The Future of Savings Is Here: Kotak811 Super Savings Account

New Delhi [India], September 9: To make premium banking even more accessible and valuable for all, Kotak811 has launched the Kotak811 Super Savings Account. It offers a flat 5 per cent cashback on all Debit Card spends, along with a host of stellar features. Kotak811 Super is a great proposition for those who want more from their savings account.

Super Platinum Debit Card

All Kotak811 Super Savings Account holders get the Platinum Debit Card, which can be used for transactions to earn the monthly cashback. Customers receive flat 5% cashback up to Rs500 per month (up to Rs6,000 per annum) on all their debit card spends.

The Platinum Debit Card also offers a high daily transaction limit of Rs3,00,000, as well as a daily ATM withdrawal limit of Rs1,00,000. Lastly, the Platinum Debit Card holders get multiple insurance benefits, which include:

* Personal accidental death cover of up to Rs25,00,000

* Air accident insurance of Rs50,00,000

* Lost baggage insurance of Rs1,00,000

* Purchase protection limit of Rs1,00,000

* Lost card liability of Rs3,50,000

Additional perks of 811 Super account

Kotak811 Super goes beyond a traditional savings account with:

Dedicated customer support: For all Kotak811 Super account holders, a dedicated customer service team is on call. The 'click to call' feature on the Kotak811 Mobile Banking App gets customers all the assistance they need with their queries.

Zero balance account: There is no minimum balance requirement for the Kotak811 Super Savings Account. Customers just need to credit Rs5000 in a single transaction per month to get the cashback.

Zero cost chequebook: The Kotak811 Super Savings Account offers its customers a 25-leaf chequebook every year at no additional cost.

Those who desire a premium banking experience can enjoy all the features of the Kotak811 Super Savings Account at a nominal subscription fee of Rs300. Customers looking to open this account can share their details with Kotak811 through their website, and get a call back from their team for a quick account opening.

