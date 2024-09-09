Hong Kong, September 9: A German passenger died after collapsing on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Mumbai shortly before departure on September 8. The man was taken off the plane and transported to North Lantau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hong Kong police reported that a 71-year-old man fainted on flight CX663, which was heading to India, before its departure on Sunday. The Airport Authority’s website indicated that the flight, originally scheduled to depart Hong Kong at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, was delayed and eventually took off at 9:51 p.m. Hong Kong’s 19-Year-Old Giant Panda Ying Ying Gives Birth to Twins at Ocean Park, Becomes World’s Oldest First-Time Panda Mom (See Pics and Video).

The same flight, bound for Hong Kong, was unable to take off from Kaohsiung Airport in Taiwan when flames erupted from one of its engines. Flight 431, scheduled to depart after 11 a.m. on September 7, had to return to the terminal following the failed take-off attempt, as reported by Flightradar24. People Sent Flying in Air As Strong Storm Hits Pakistan’s Karachi? Old Video of Typhoon Mangkhut Hitting Hong Kong Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

The twinjet veered right but was corrected and stopped halfway down the runway. Passengers heard a loud bang before it came to a halt. Over 200 passengers were on board, and no injuries were reported.

