Mumbai, September 9: On World EV Day, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), the pioneer in transforming last mile mobility in India with its market-leading e3Ws, has revealed the name of its all-new commercial electric four-wheeler. MLMML’s latest breakthrough in sustainable mobility: the all-new electric four-wheeler will be called "e-ZEO". The name "e-ZEO" stands for "Zero Emission Option" and conveys the environmental benefits of the electric vehicle.

It resonates with the Company’s mission to electrify the last-mile transportation and help customers prosper in their lives. The all-new Mahindra "e-ZEO" will be an EV option in the ICE-dominated SCV category. The "e-ZEO" comes with an efficient high-voltage architecture that gives superior energy efficiency, higher range and faster charging times. Renault R17 Electric Restomod Unveiled: New EV From French Automaker Brings Classic 1970s Coupe Design With Modern Features (Watch Video).

Mahindra e-ZEO Introduced, Will Launch on October 3

World EV Day, celebrated every year on September 9, marks a global commitment to sustainable transportation. The launch of the "e-ZEO" is a testament to Mahindra’s dedication to advancing this movement and driving the transition to a greener future. BMW Leads Imported Car Market in South Korea As Mercedes-Benz Struggles With EV Fire Incident Which Set Back Its Brand Reputation.

Ms. Suman Mishra, MD & CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility said, "Having led the charge in the last mile electric three-wheeler vehicle space, it gives us immense pleasure to reveal the brand name of our four-wheeler, "e-ZEO", on World EV Day. This name resonates deeply with our purpose and aligns with global efforts to accelerate EV adoption, particularly in the sub-two-tonne category. Backed by the Mahindra trust, the "e-ZEO" is poised to reshape urban logistics and drive prosperity for our customers.” The "e-ZEO" will be launched on October 3, 2024.

