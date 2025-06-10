Business News | The IET Extends Application Deadline for India's Premier Engineering Scholarship to 22 June

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 10: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), one of the world's largest professional engineering bodies, has extended the application deadline for the 9th edition of the 'IET India Scholarship Award' to 22 June 2025, giving more aspiring engineers the opportunity to step forward and demonstrate their potential to solve real-world problems through innovation.

Recognised as one of India's most prestigious scholarships for undergraduate engineering students, the IET India Scholarship Award is open to students enrolled full-time in AICTE/UGC-approved engineering programmes across the country. More than a financial grant, the Award seeks to identify and nurture the next generation of engineering leaders--students who are not just academically strong, but passionate about using technology to make a meaningful impact on society. Past winners include professionals currently working at Sprinklr, Apple, Google and other global tech players.

With a total prize pool of Rs10 lakhs on offer, the national winner will receive Rs3,00,000, alongside nine additional awards for regional winners and runners-up. Beyond monetary benefits, the programme offers national recognition, opportunities to present innovations at high-profile industry platforms, and access to the IET's global professional network.

Ajay Salariya, India Awards & Scholarships Manager at The Institution of Engineering and Technology, said, "By extending the deadline, we hope to encourage more young innovators to take that first step. This is more than just a scholarship--it is a launchpad for tomorrow's engineers to address the challenges of today. Last year, we were inspired by entries from over 2,000 cities and 2,260 colleges, and we look forward to an equally dynamic response this year."

Applicants must have a minimum aggregate score of 60% or a CGPA of 6.0 on a 10-point scale. The scholarship is open to students from any engineering specialisation and year of study, with no age limit. The selection process includes a rigorous four-stage evaluation: an online test on core engineering knowledge, regional-level solution-thons, and a national final scheduled for September 2025.

Find all details about the award programme and how to apply: https://bit.ly/4dOSjaj

About The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET)

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is one of the world's largest professional engineering societies, headquartered in the United Kingdom. Dedicated to engineering a better world, the IET works across industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and technology. Through professional support, thought leadership, and global collaboration, the IET empowers engineers at every stage of their careers.

Since its establishment in India in 2006, the IET has championed progress in engineering across sectors such as future technologies, mobility, and infrastructure. With over 30,000 applications already received this year, the extended deadline aims to ensure even more students get a chance to engage with this powerful platform--one that recognises potential, fuels ambition, and helps young engineers build a better world through innovation.

