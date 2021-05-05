The Most Futuristic Series of Smartwatches From Crossbeats Is Here. They Are Truly a Game-Changer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Orbit Series is built on advanced motion sensors and dynamic tracking algorithm that ensures one can monitor health vitals like SPo2 (blood oxygen level), HR (Heart rate), BP (Blood pressure), sleep tracking and more anytime and anywhere right from their wrist.

Apart from being the best smartwatch for health tracking, these timepieces also come with Bluetooth calling, integrated speaker & microphone and a refreshed new UI making them a true benchmark in the segment.

The spokesperson from Crossbeats mentioned, 'Orbit & Orbit Sport are a result of true inspiration from everyday life hassles, and a vision towards building a more purposeful smartwatch that would fit into life perfectly.

One can now answer phone calls on the watch or dial one when needed, or even monitor primary health vitals like heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen saturation levels which are very important in the given pandemic situation'.

The Orbit series comes in 2 variants, Orbit as a standard yet stylish offering has got 2 colour options, Blue and Black and its other sibling Orbit Sport is built for the adventure lovers and comes in an all-black metal case along with a military-grade silicon strap. Both these timepieces offer a runtime of up to 7 days with voice calling and otherwise an overall runtime of up to 12 days on normal usage.

Flaunting a sharp HD IPS display, the screen resolution and colour output are absolutely phenomenal and this is entirely cased under a rigid wear-resistant tempered glass. These smartwatches also are loaded with many purposeful smart features like sedentary alerts, remote shutter, on watch music control, breath training, find my phone and other instant alerts.

Orbit and Orbit Sport also come with an integrated speaker and microphone to ensure voice calls is as smooth as it is on the smartphone. Both these smartwatches possess a round metal dial that is super sturdy and super stylish.

Take a call, it's important!

With Bluetooth calling and an on-screen dial pad, phone calls over the watch are absolutely flawless. The HD speaker and mic also are custom-tuned to throw out the best possible clarity to ensure there is very little disturbance when on a call.

Is Orbit or Orbit Sport for everyone?

HD IPS displays

Attend phone calls on the watch

In-built speaker & mic

24/7 health tracking

Fully loaded sports apps

Customizable watch faces

Smart features enabled

IP68 - fully waterproof

How much will the Crossbeats Orbit & Orbit Sport cost?

The Orbit and Orbit Sport are offered at Rs 4999. These two smartwatches will hit the market on the 5th of May with an exclusive pre-order price. The official launch of Orbit and Orbit Sport is scheduled for the 12th of May 2021.

Crossbeats in the smart tech industry.

Over the years, Crossbeats have offered many varieties and variants to the smart tech community with flagship true wireless earbuds and smartwatches. The most popular ones are Crossbeats Torq, Evolve, Pebble, Edge, Urban Plus for the TWS category and Crossbeats Ace and Ignite topping the chart for the smartwatches segment.

The company's mission is to create unique experiences in the intersection between lifestyle and tech that enrich people's lives. With a genuine passion for new technologies and user-centric innovation, Crossbeats aim to create products that define time. For every mood, for every moment in life.

Every product from Crossbeats is designed with one mission: Live, Love, Listen and Enjoy the limitless possibilities.

