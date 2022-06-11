Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai, is in its third year of initiating a "Hall of Fame" series that is aimed at recognizing outstanding Entrepreneurs, Investors, Investment Bankers, Corporates, our Pandemic heroes, Public Sector and Government change agents who have contributed tremendously to the development of the Economy and the Ecosystem in India and Globally. These recognitions are given to high achievers, impactful value creators, marquee individuals and institutions who have brought about positive change through innovation, disrupted the norms and are wealth creators.

The "Hall of Fame" awardees were recognized at the 15th edition of TiECon Mumbai, held on June 10, 2022 at the prestigious brand new Jio World Convention Centre. BKC - India's largest and first state of the art conference and Exhibition centre. The Chief Guest for this year's prestigious "TiE Mumbai's Hall of Fame" was Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman of Marico, who is a veteran industry leader and a strong proponent of the Entrepreneurial landscape in India and Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries and Mining, Govt of Maharashtra was the guest of honour.

Amit Mookim, President, TiE Mumbai said, "The awardees of the Hall of fame have shown exemplary courage, passion and foresight in being disrupters who have created wealth and opportunities for thousands. This year we also have an additional mention recognizing the efforts of Sony TV India for bringing Shark Tank to our country and educating the masses about entrepreneurship thus accelerating Entrepreneurship development in India."

Harish Mehta, Executive Chairman, Onward Technologies Ltd and Author, The Maverick Effect, who brought TiE to India in 1999 said, "My heartiest congratulations and best wishes go out to all the awardees of TiE Mumbai's Hall of Fame. All the entrepreneurs, investors, and achievers inducted today deserve praise for being stellar performers, for dreaming big, and for putting in the hard work towards making those dreams come true. Here's hoping each of them continues to create value for India and play their part in mentoring our blossoming start-up industry."

About the Awardees

This year's Hall of Fame 2022 inductees includes the following illustrious Entrepreneurs, Investors and Achievers of the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem:

1. Outstanding Startup in Ed-Tech: upGrad

2. Outstanding Startup in Healthcare and Health Tech: CitiusTech

3 Outstanding Startup in AgriTech: ReshaMandi

4. Outstanding Startup in Data and Analytics: Fractal Analytics

5. Outstanding Startup Ecosystem Builder: - 9Unicorns

6. Outstanding Startup in FinTech - OfBusiness

7. Pandemic Heroes- A.T.E. Chandra Foundation

8. An Iconic Program for Accelerating Entrepreneurship Development in India- Sony TV India - Shark Tank India

9. Outstanding Fund - Norwest Venture Partners

10. Iconic Investor on Shark Tank India and For Inspiring a Nation with Entrepreneurship-Anupam Mittal, People Group (Shaadi.com)

11. Iconic Investor on Shark Tank India and For Inspiring a Nation with Entrepreneurship - Vineeta Singh, Sugar Cosmetics

12. Iconic Investor on Shark Tank India and For Inspiring a Nation with Entrepreneurship - Namita Thapar, Emcure Pharma

13. Iconic Investor on Shark Tank India and For Inspiring a Nation with Entrepreneurship - Peyush Bansal, Lenskart

14. Iconic Investor on Shark Tank India and For Inspiring a Nation with Entrepreneurship - Ghazal Alagh, Mama Earth

15. Iconic Investor on Shark Tank India and For Inspiring a Nation with Entrepreneurship - Ashneer Grover, BharatPe

16. Iconic Investor on Shark Tank India and For Inspiring a Nation with Entrepreneurship - Aman Gupta, Boat

TiEcon Mumbai is the largest Entrepreneurial conference in the West of India, and it attracts all the key Industry Leaders from Mumbai and India, Startup Founders and Investors. TiEcon sees close to 3000+ people attending the conference. The conference had around 25+ India's leading Unicorns, who spoke on various aspects of their journey, growth & scaling, struggles & conquests, product & engineering stories, technology adoption and pivots that have helped them accelerate their journeys.

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

