Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): Tiruchirappalli International Airport has registered a notable 10% increase in international cargo traffic, with average monthly volumes rising from 540 metric tonnes (MTs) to around 590 MTs, as per the statement released by the airport authority.

The growth highlights the airport's strengthening role as a key logistics hub for central Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions.

In a major strategic milestone, the airport has commissioned its first-ever transhipment facility, which became operational on October 13, 2025. The facility enables cargo transfer between aircraft at an intermediate hub, allowing consignments to be consolidated and routed to multiple destinations.

This system helps reduce freight costs through optimised load management and provides critical connectivity for city pairs without direct flight services--particularly benefiting tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Tiruchirappalli.

To cater to rising domestic cargo demand, the airport is also planning a full-fledged domestic cargo terminal with a projected handling capacity of approximately 200 MTs per month. The proposed terminal will be integrated with the existing international cargo complex and will benefit from the airport's strong multimodal connectivity, including access to NH-83, NH-38, and proximity to major ports, the statement said.

The International Courier Facility, which was notified in 2022 but remained non-operational, is now set to be activated under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework through an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract.

Once operational, the facility will enable businesses and individuals in the region to dispatch time-sensitive documents and parcels to destinations across Southeast Asia and Gulf countries, offering faster transit times and cost-effective alternatives to indirect routing via major metro hubs.

The launch of the transhipment facility, sustained growth in international cargo, plans for a domestic cargo terminal, and the operationalisation of courier services collectively signal Tiruchirappalli International Airport's transformation into a comprehensive cargo hub, strengthening logistics infrastructure for central and southern India. (ANI)

