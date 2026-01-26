No IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup 2026? Pakistan Cricket Board Likely To Boycott Match Against India After Bangladesh's Forced Exit

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering a boycott of its much-anticipated clash against India in the 2026 T20 World Cup. This development follows the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) recent decision to remove Bangladesh from the tournament after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India, citing significant security risks. Pakistan Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Announced.

Sources indicate that the PCB is reviewing various protest options and may skip the fixture against their arch-rivals to challenge what it describes as "double standards" in global cricket governance.

Solidarity with Bangladesh

The standoff began when the BCB requested to move its group-stage matches from India to Sri Lanka, the tournament's co-host. The request was prompted by security concerns, which were reportedly exacerbated by the forced removal of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL at the behest of Indian authorities. List of Cricket Teams That Refused to Tour Host Nations in ICC Tournaments.

After the ICC rejected the venue change and issued a 24-hour ultimatum, Bangladesh was officially replaced by Scotland in Group C on 24 January 2026. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has publicly slammed the decision, stating that Bangladesh has been treated "unfairly" and that one country should not be allowed to dictate terms to another.

Pakistan to Boycott Match Against India

According to a report by Geo News, insiders suggest that skipping the India match, scheduled for 15 February in Colombo, would cost Pakistan only two points in the group stage but would result in catastrophic financial losses for the ICC and broadcasters.

The PCB is reportedly weighing whether to participate in the tournament at all, or to compete while specifically boycotting the India fixture as a targeted protest. Naqvi has confirmed that a final decision rests with the Pakistan government, with a formal announcement expected following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s return to the country.

Allegations of 'Double Standards'

The core of the PCB’s grievance lies in the disparity between how different boards are treated. Pakistan has long advocated for a "hybrid model" for tournaments hosted in the region, particularly after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"You cannot have double standards, where one country can make whatever decision whenever and do the total opposite for another country," Naqvi told reporters. He argued that if India is permitted to play its matches at neutral venues during Pakistan-hosted events, Bangladesh should have been afforded the same flexibility for the T20 World Cup.

The 2026 T20 World Cup is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Under the current schedule, Pakistan’s matches are already set to take place in Sri Lanka to avoid the complications of the team travelling to India.

However, the removal of Bangladesh has turned a bilateral dispute into a broader regional crisis. With Pakistan having already named its 15-member squad for the tournament, the cricketing world is now waiting to see if the team will take the field against India or if the PCB will follow through with a historic boycott.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Geo News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).