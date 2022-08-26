Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Today, TransFunnel Consulting, industry leader in providing MarTech solutions, ranging from marketing automation to inbound strategies, announced that they are a winner of the HubSpot Impact Award 2022 for 'Technical Expertise'.

HubSpot named TransFunnel as a winner for accomplishing technically complex and challenging custom integrations for one of India's largest tax and financial services software platforms; thereby helping clients streamline communication and team productivity and leverage the full potential of the HubSpot platform.

The award is a recognition of TransFunnel's in-depth HubSpot knowledge to tackle tactical, creative and strategic marketing and sales challenges and providing specially curated custom solutions to scale revenue growth for clients. TransFunnel, a HubSpot elite solutions partner in India and the only HubSpot Advanced Implementation Certified partner in India, is HubSpot's trusted go-to partner for providing marketing automation consulting services and well-known for delivering the most complex automation solutions.

Here's the case study that won TransFunnel the HubSpot Impact Awards and put them on the Impact Awards Hall of Fame.

Stressing that TransFunnel's strength lies in integration, Milind Gehlot, Senior Product Marketing Manager, ClearTax, shares, "TransFunnel is a great HubSpot partner. We engaged with them for our HubSpot implementation. While they enabled several channels and reports smoothly, they also undertook multiple integrations for us to make our complex operations and processes more efficient. For a few phases, they went out of their way to help us meet the strict deadlines."

"Creating customer relationship magic is at the heart of what we do at HubSpot. We're grateful to have solutions partners like TransFunnel that help us do that with their customer-first approach," says Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. "We're thrilled to recognize TransFunnel's unwavering commitment to our shared customers with this Impact Award. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I want to congratulate TransFunnel on this amazing achievement."

Mona Chopra, COO and Director, TransFunnel Consulting, shares, "We are extremely excited and proud to receive the HubSpot Impact Award for 2022. This prestigious award is a testimony of TransFunnel's continuous commitment to deliver value and growth-centric results for our clients by leveraging MarTech solutions, customized marketing automation strategies and real-time analytics."

Mona adds, "We have a team of seasoned professionals whose mission is to help businesses achieve incredible growth and ROI through infallible inbound marketing strategies."

TransFunnel Consulting is a HubSpot elite solutions partner in India and the only HubSpot Advanced Implementation Certified (AIC) partner in India. TransFunnel, also an ISO 9001 - 2015 certified company, helps businesses achieve unprecedented growth by enabling their sales, marketing and business functions to make smart decisions based on sound insights, real-time analytics, and customized inbound strategies. TransFunnel provides end-to-end flywheel support, custom integration, web design and development, helping to integrate and implement the HubSpot platform; to guarantee the ROI your business is targeting to achieve.

Link: https://www.transfunnel.com/

CONTACT:

Nilesh Shihorkar,

Global Sales Head,

TransFunnel Consulting

+91-8080619589

nileshs@transfunnel.com

