Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 5: HAMSA is the first holistic rehabilitation centre dedicated to spine and brain rehabilitation, started in 2019 in Chennai with 30 inpatient beds, in partnership with Kauvery Hospital. Now it has grown to 5 centres, out of which 4 are within Chennai - Royapettah, Pulianthope, Kilpauk and OMR and 1 in Vellore, providing inpatient, outpatient, home therapy and day care services to patients suffering from spinal cord injury, brain injury, stroke, back and neck pain, orthopedic, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, antenatal and post-natal rehab and pediatric rehab.

The 6th centre of HAMSA Rehab is being launched in Trichy on 3rd February 2024. This is the first of its kind in Trichy which will be run by physiotherapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, speech therapists, orthotists, vocational trainers, peer counselors, social workers and other rehabilitation allied specialist, all under one roof. It is a doctor led centre headed by rehabilitation physicians and other specialists like Neurosurgeons, Neurologists, Urologists, Psychiatrists, Plastic Surgeons, ENT specialist and dedicated nurses taking care of patients with tracheotomy, PEG feeds, urinary catheter and managing all complex neurological patients.

In addition to the rehab programs, specialized services like swallowing therapy, audiology, vocational therapy, peer counselling, social work, cognitive therapy, psychology and weight loss program are also offered. We will have exclusive programs for children with various disabilities where a dedicated Paediatric Rehab team will treat conditions like Autism, Cerebral palsy, ADHD, Cognitive & Behavioural disorders. Women wellness programs including weight loss, menopausal problems, pre-natal exercises and post-natal exercises for pelvic floor strengthening, urinary incontinence management and infertility will also be provided.

Commenting on the inauguration, Dr. G. Balamurali, Managing Director, HAMSA REHAB says, "Trichy, being the healthcare centre in the Delta region, lacked a comprehensive rehabilitation centre. With the growing population of Trichy and the increasing demand for rehabilitation centres across specialities including brain, spine, orthopedics, cardiology, pregnancy related, pediatrics, elderly and post-operative care, HAMSA is the beginning of a new paradigm in healthcare vertical which has provided high quality service at an affordable cost to everyone since it started in 2019. Following the success of our 5 centres, we feel HAMSA will make a huge impact to the society in this region. We are very pleased to be associated with Kauvery hospital and look forward to expanding more"

During the launch, Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, Managing Director of Kauvery Hospital and a partner of HAMSA Rehab comments "Kauvery hospital has been present for more than 25 years providing services in various metros in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The rehabilitation service is one of the healthcares vertical that is deficient in majority of corporate. Since 2019 with the launch of HAMSA we have seen a more holistic service to our patients following their acute injury or disease with superior outcomes. This is a very essential component of our healthcare service integrating patients to the community following discharge from hospital. HAMSA is a comprehensive and dedicated centre with high quality service that provides affordable care. HAMSA and Kauvery hospital will continue to provide this partnership to multiple branches throughout Tamil Nadu and wider".

Outside of Chennai there are very few dedicated rehabilitation centres and Trichy being a centre of the Southern Districts is proud to announce its first holistic comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation centre. Commenting on this, Dr G Balamurali, Managing Director of HAMSA Rehab says "There is a huge lacuna in healthcare sector in the field of rehabilitation with a growing demand for the same. Most of us need rehabilitation at some point in our life after an injury, surgery, sickness, illness, disease or just with growing old. HAMSA will provide 'Quality care with Affordability'. We will strive to make every child, adult or elderly who steps into Hamsa to have an independent, meaningful life with dignity".

