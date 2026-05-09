Business News | TSMC, Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Establish Image Sensor Joint Venture in Kumamoto

Taipei [Taiwan], May 9 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp., on Friday, announced plans to establish a joint venture in Kumamoto, Japan, to develop and produce next-generation image sensors.

According to a report by Focus Taiwan, the two companies signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to facilitate the partnership. Under the proposed terms, Sony held a majority controlling stake in the new joint venture. The project focused on building dedicated development and production lines within Sony's newly constructed fabrication plant located in Koshi City, Kumamoto.

Also Read | 'Kadey v Nhi': Diljit Dosanjh Rules Out on Becoming Political Face of Punjab (See Post).

"Sony has been our long-time partner in the CMOS (complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor) image sensor business," the report quoted TSMC Senior Vice President and Deputy Co-COO Kevin Zhang, addressing the partnership.

"We are excited to elevate our collaboration to the next level, which represents a key step forward in driving future sensing technology in the AI era," Zhang added.

Also Read | US Shocker: Former High School Teacher Sentenced to 15 Months After She Admits to Having S*x With Student.

The cooperation aimed to combine Sony's established expertise in sensor design with TSMC's advanced manufacturing capabilities and process technology. This technical synergy focused on enhancing the performance of image sensors to meet evolving industry standards. The companies also planned to explore growth opportunities in specific sectors, including robotics and automotive applications.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions President and CEO Shinji Sashida expressed confidence in the joint venture and its potential impact on the industry.

Sashida said he was delighted by the joint venture plan as the cooperation represented the beginning of efforts to pair up the two companies' strengths.

The joint venture "aims to drive further advancement in technology and business within the next-generation image sensor field," the report quoted Sashida.

TSMC said it was in discussions with Sony about potential investments by the joint venture, adding that the investments along with new capital spending by Sony in its existing plant in Nagasaki will be carried out in phases based on market demand and are expected to receive support from the Japanese government.

The final establishment of the joint venture remained subject to the signing of a definitive binding agreement and the completion of customary closing conditions.

Through another joint venture with Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc. (JASM), TSMC currently operates an advanced wafer fab in Kumamoto, with construction of the second fab underway.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions is one of the Japanese shareholders of JASM with TSMC taking a majority stake. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)