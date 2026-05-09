‘Kadey v Nhi’: Diljit Dosanjh Rules Out on Becoming Political Face of Punjab (See Post)

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Mumbai, May 9: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has replied to a growing buzz about him becoming the political face of Punjab. He strongly dismissed the idea with a reply stating “Kadey V Nhi (Never)”, making it crystal clear that politics is not on his radar as his work is “entertainment.” Diljit re-shared an article by a Punjabi newspaper with the headline “Could Diljit Dosanjh become the new political face of Punjab? #diljitdosanjh” on X, formerly called Twitter.

Replying to it, he wrote: “Kadey v Nhi (never ever)... Mera Kam Entertainment Karna (my job is to do entertainment)... Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much.” Diljit Dosanjh Brings ‘Aura’ to ‘The Tonight Show’, Punjabi Singer Teaches Jimmy Fallon Some Bhangra Moves (Watch Video).

Diljit Dosanjh Rules Out Entering Politics in Punjab

Kadey v Nhi.. Mera Kam Entertainment Karna Am Very Happy in My Field Thank You So Much 🙏🏽 https://t.co/VWMAC8d98q — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 9, 2026

The news article comes after an appeal made by “Jago Punjab Manch” started to do the rounds on the micro-blogging website. The appeal was addressed to Diljit. It read: “JAGO PUNJAB… APPEAL TO DILJIT DOSANJH… Call to the Conscience, Courage & Change of Every Punjabi Who Still Dares to Hope.”

It read pointers such as: “The wound that will not heal: Punjab Government decline. A society fracturing at it seams. The communal threat: A virus the apolitical cannot afford to ignore, The fauji factor: When service becomes citizenship.” Diljit Dosanjh Death Remarks: Fans Worried After Singer’s Cryptic Comments at Calgary Concert (Watch Video).

In the end, the appeal also had a conclusion on why Diljit fits well with the pointers: “The argument for an unlikely leader” and “The hour demands answer”.

On the work front, Diljit was last seen in Border 2, a sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border. Set in India–Pakistan war of 1971, the film stars Sunny Deol, alongside an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

He is currently awaiting the release of ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ by Imtiaz Ali. The film marks Diljit’s 2nd collaboration with Ali after the biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.

‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ is a period romantic drama starring Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, and explores themes of love, separation, migration, and memory.

The narrative is expected to follow a romantic relationship shaped and disrupted by historical upheaval, a recurring motif in Partition-era storytelling. The film also reunites Imtiaz Ali with A. R. Rahman, and his frequent collaborator, lyricist Irshad Kamil. Jointly backed by the production banners Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary, the film is set to debut in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Diljit Dosanjh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).