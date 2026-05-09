US Shocker: Former High School Teacher Sentenced to 15 Months After She Admits to Having S*x With Student

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A former Pennsylvania high school teacher has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to s*xually abusing a student. Michelle Mercogliano, 36, entered her plea on May 1 in the Chester County Court of Common Pleas, admitting to a s*xual relationship with a 16-year-old victim. In addition to the prison term, she has been designated a Tier II s*x offender and will remain under professional supervision for over six years following her release.

Guilty Plea and Sentencing Details

According to court dockets, Mercogliano pleaded guilty to two counts of s*xual intercourse with a student, one count of corruption of a minor, and one count of unlawful contact with a minor. Under a deal reached with prosecutors, she received a total prison sentence of 15 months. US Shocker: Woman Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter in West Virginia, Later Has S*x With Husband; Awarded 2 Life Terms.

Without the plea agreement, which saw 59 of the original 61 charges dropped, Mercogliano could have faced a minimum of 33 months in prison. Most of her sentences will run concurrently, leading to the reduced custodial period. Beyond her incarceration, the Chester County District Attorney's Office confirmed she will "be supervised by a probation officer for at least 80 months after her release, and has been determined to be a Tier II S*x Offender".

Investigation and Conduct in the Case

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department launched an investigation in early 2025 shortly after the conduct began. Court documents reveal that the s*xual relationship with the student started in February 2025. During this period, the District Attorney’s Office stated that Mercogliano "admitted that she had s*x with, and provided marijuana to, a high school student." At the time of the incidents, Mercogliano was a teacher at Conestoga High School in Berwyn. Superintendent Richard Gusick noted that she had been employed by the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District for only one year before the allegations surfaced.

Professional Repercussions and Safety

Following the investigation, Mercogliano forfeited her teaching license. Prosecutors emphasised that she is legally barred from working with children while on probation. District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe previously addressed the breach of professional ethics during the investigation, stating that "parents and students should be able to trust their teachers," and that behavior such as Mercogliano’s "will not be tolerated". US Shocker: High School Basketball Coach in Alabama Arrested for Having ‘Deviant S*x With Student’.

Mercogliano initially faced a total of 61 charges, including 40 counts of institutional s*xual assault, 20 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and various drug-related charges. While she cooperated with investigators, the severity of the charges reflects the multiple instances of misconduct alleged by the police before the plea deal was finalized.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (People), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).