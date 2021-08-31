Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shree Rapid Technologies (SRT), leaders in providing end-to-end digital manufacturing solutions announces the partnership with Formlabs a leading 3D Printing company.

The two brands aim at building the 3D Printing industry in India and expanding the adoption of 3D Printers across industries, by combining the technological expertise of Formlabs with the sales and marketing presence of SRT.

Shree Rapid Technologies (SRT) has been at the forefront of developing the additive manufacturing industry. With over 500 installations across the country printing over half a million parts on a daily basis, SRT has helped in the development of 3D Printing from being used only for prototyping to being used for mass production.

The growth seen in the last few years has opened multiple possibilities for both large- and small-scale industries. Partnering with Formlabs a leading 3D Printing company is going to help SRT push the growth further, expanding the adoption of 3D Printers across industries.

The affordable and versatile range of Desktop 3D Printers from Formlabs offers the ability to 3D Print products in-office using the latest Low Force Stereolithography (LFS) technology.

Formlabs being the leaders in Desktop 3D Printers have set industrial benchmarks with their low cost, compact size and the fast print speed 3D Printers and over 30 different materials. Helping startups, MSME's and large-scale manufacturers set up digital manufacturing units and achieve economies of scale through 3D Printing with low investments.

3D Printing in India has seen slow growth due to the high investment quotient and the perception of being used only for prototyping. This partnership aims to change this and help manufacturers make quicker decisions, helping the growth of the economy.

Shree Rapid Technologies has been the flag bearer in introducing new technologies, understanding the pain points of the industry, and offering the right solution to its clients. With Formlabs, SRT with its pan India reach and presence is set to make 3D Printing available to all. Formlabs affordable range of 3D Printers and the sales and marketing reach of SRT will improve every manufacturer's accessibility to 3D Printing, irrespective of the investment capability or industry. Helping 3D Printing reach the masses.

Vishwanath Harapanahalli, Channel Sales Manager - Formlabs India, "Formlabs India operations started in May 2020 and from then on we have expanded our partner footprint in India and with this partnership with SRT, we are extremely positive, and we look forward to increasing the adoption of Formlabs 3D printing workflow in India.

SRT with its national presence and multi-vertical expertise is our strategic partner in exploring new verticals, which can leverage and adopt the high-quality 3D printing workflow from Formlabs, which not only covers 3D printing hardware but also, the wide range of resins available to try out different applications along with the post-processing unit packaged with the preform software.

With great pleasure, we welcome Team SRT to our Formlabs family. Looking forward to some great collaboration in increasing the use cases of 3D Printing in India."

Nitin Chaudhari, Partner, SRT comments, "Since the inception of SRT in 2007 it has been our core belief that 3D Printing should become a part of every manufacturing workflow. The coming together of the two brands will help in the widespread usage of 3D Printing. Formlabs with their technology and a wide range of materials has been able to address the cost concerns of 3D printing, by being able to offer high-quality parts at an affordable price with their range of low-cost solutions. This strategically planned partnership will help reach out to the masses at all levels of the industry, considering the vibrancy of the market and the readiness to adopt 3D Printing it is a pleasure to have Formlabs on board with us."

